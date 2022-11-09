Chainsaw Man episode 5 makes fans envy Denji's luck amid praise for the ending theme

With the release of Chainsaw Man episode 5, anime fans have taken to Twitter to express how much they envy Denji's good fortune in landing the opportunity of a lifetime. Even though the previous episode got fans excited about Denji's moment with Power, anime fans were surprised in episode 5 by how fortunate Denji was to have his moment of happiness with Makima.

Chainsaw Man episode 5 was supposed to kick off the Eternity Devil arc by delving deeper into the personalities of Himeno, Arai, and Kobeni. While all three were entertaining in their own right, fans were particularly taken with the trio's new dynamic at Hayakawa's. Denji, Power, and Aki had only recently begun living together, but it appears that they had already established their roles in the household.

Chainsaw Man fans envy Denji for being the luckiest MC

Yash @YashChillinn CHAINSAWMAN CHAPTER 110 & EPISODE 5 TODAY!!!!!!!! CHAINSAWMAN CHAPTER 110 & EPISODE 5 TODAY!!!!!!!! https://t.co/fafLBQkIzp

Fans were excited for Chainsaw Man episode 5 because Denji was about to fulfill his dream of rubbing a woman's chest, and the fans' reactions were hilarious, earning him the title of the most relatable character.

Fans liked how Denji reacted to his moment with Power, but what they really admired was when Makima gave him a new goal in life.

Makima clears Denji's confusion about lewd things in the episode by explaining to him that they only feel good with people he understands.

As a result, she makes Denji feel her hands, ears, and chest, and fans couldn't help but envy Denji's good fortune.

Fans who had already read the manga were in awe at how beautifully MAPPA had managed to recreate the moment in the anime.

anime scenes 🇯🇵 @AnimeScenesJPN They did this beautifully 🤧 They did this beautifully 🤧

Meanwhile, some fans congratulated Denji on achieving his goals, which he had been seeking for so long.

Fans found the new Hayakawa family dynamic adorable

While it is pretty clear that out of Denji, Power, and Aki, Aki was the big brother figure, Chainsaw Man episode 5 confirmed this as he was left to correct his "younger siblings."

angel cult leader @notangeldevil til this day im still wondering what power & denji’s prank was that made him so mad lmao til this day im still wondering what power & denji’s prank was that made him so mad lmao https://t.co/tdvA8GMbA6

Fans didn't know what joke Denji and Power played on Aki that morning. Even though it wasn't shown in the anime or manga, Tatsuki Fujimoto, who wrote the manga, said that the two of them had put poop on Aki's nose.

Kumi @D_Kumii one of my favorite moments in Chainsaw Man one of my favorite moments in Chainsaw Man https://t.co/PYiSi2VCYK

Fans even liked how Aki bribed Power and Denji by giving them gum. While they were causing a commotion, they immediately calmed down after receiving gum from Aki.

helia @denjictrl head empty brother and annoying sister duo i love denji and power sm head empty brother and annoying sister duo i love denji and power sm https://t.co/aXmuuoLCLA

There were some cute brother-sister moments between Denji and Power as well, as fans saw how Power chose to give Denji a little chop rather than smack him in the back of his head, as she did previously. This shows just how much Power has warmed up to Denji.

rosie @asakurakii it’s a denji and power thing it’s a denji and power thing https://t.co/w8bndVitfH

It also seems like Power and Denji have already decided on their pose as she chooses to place her chin on Denji's shoulder whenever possible.

rosie @asakurakii denji laughing at power after she got in trouble was such a sibling moment denji laughing at power after she got in trouble was such a sibling moment https://t.co/ZdSlnhv0VJ

Fans also loved the way Denji laughed at Power after she got in trouble. According to fans, the scene screams - a sibling moment.

Chainsaw Man fans loved the fifth episode's ending

dre @v2TokyoGhost LIKE I SAID, A VISUAL MASTERPIECE. THIS IS HANDS DOWN THE BEST CHAINSAW MAN ED YET VISUALLY AND WE STILL HAVE 7 MORE TO GO. LIKE I SAID, A VISUAL MASTERPIECE. THIS IS HANDS DOWN THE BEST CHAINSAW MAN ED YET VISUALLY AND WE STILL HAVE 7 MORE TO GO. https://t.co/NIUK5T2Ymz

With the ending of Chainsaw Man episode 5, fans were in awe of “In the Back Room” by SYUDOU. The video director himself was Hiromatsu Shuu, who was previously responsible for creating the opening for Da Wang Rao Ming.

S(p)am @Spammuele Very similarly to his Da Wang Rao Ming OP, Hiromatsu Shuu's Chainsaw Man ED is a kaleidoscopic fever dream made of overly dense, multilayered compositions & hypnotic boarding/color design - burning the vivid imagery into your eyes Very similarly to his Da Wang Rao Ming OP, Hiromatsu Shuu's Chainsaw Man ED is a kaleidoscopic fever dream made of overly dense, multilayered compositions & hypnotic boarding/color design - burning the vivid imagery into your eyes https://t.co/y1y1dVodPG

The visuals for the ending were a kaleidoscopic experience with great multi-layered composition, which fans loved. It also provided Chainsaw Man fans with several new high-quality stills to use as wallpapers.

With such hype building around the anime, fans can't wait for the release of the next episode.

Poll : 0 votes