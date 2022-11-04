New Chainsaw man drawing of Aki gives him a much-needed jaw transformation

With MAPPA having released Chainsaw Man episode 4, fans finally got a look at Aki Hayakawa's morning look as he was shown to have his hair open instead of a topknot. Fans were instantly head over heels for his new look as they headed to Twitter to express their reactions to the same.

However, with the announcement of the popular women's lifestyle magazine anan set to feature Chainsaw Man's Aki Hayakawa on their covers, all focus was redirected to Aki Hayakawa's jawline. The new art by MAPPA was way better than the previous art which was featured on the Japanese anime and entertainment magazine, Animage's cover.

With the latest art giving Aki a much-needed jaw transformation, fans can't help but poke fun at the previous cover art.

Fans compare Chainsaw Man's Aki cover artworks for anan and Animage magazines

The new Aki Hayakawa art, by the courtesy of MAPPA, is set to feature on the front and back covers of anan magazine's December 9 issue. The magazine will include two spreads, one in color and the other in monochrome, and by the looks of it, MAPPA has done a wonderful job in the new art.

However, when compared to the previous art illustrated on the Animage magazine's cover, fans couldn't help but poke fun at it.

Fans poked fun at his jawline and chin as the previous artwork didn't emphasize his chin and jawline much, making him look unlike himself. Thus, Chainsaw Man fans edited the new artwork to emphasize the bad jawline which was featured in the previous artwork, giving him a similarly bad look.

toyasavi @Toya_lowrender @kngknt04 @shonenleaks OMG I KNEW SOMEBODY WAS GOING TO DO THIS @kngknt04 @shonenleaks OMG I KNEW SOMEBODY WAS GOING TO DO THIS https://t.co/tGEGJTTDL1

Some fans already felt like this was going to happen when the new art by anan was announced by the magazine's official Twitter account. The same announcement was also made by Chainsaw Man's official Twitter account.

Melon 🍉 @MelonSlice9 aki made a deal with the jawline devil aki made a deal with the jawline devil https://t.co/9k96TnuhTB

One fan even joked about how Aki must have made a deal with the Jawline Devil during the previous artwork's release. In Chainsaw Man, Devil Hunters are known for making deals with devils to fight other hostile devils.

The Devil Hunters can sacrifice a part of their body in exchange for their power. Thus, the joke emphasized how Aki must have sacrificed his jawline to the supposed Jawline Devil to fight an evil devil.

One fan even compared the exaggerated edit of the Animage magazine cover to popular former YouTuber LeafyIsHere, given how he too had faced some jokes for having a similar jawline.

tere @familiahayakawa Um....mappa???? U forgot the jawline for magazine aki... hello???? Um....mappa???? U forgot the jawline for magazine aki... hello???? https://t.co/htmLARfDq8

At the time, some fans even joked about how MAPPA must have forgotten to add his jawline, claiming he had no jawline in the artwork, compared to what they could see in the manga.

Some diehard Aki fans couldn't help but defend Aki as to how he looked way better than what had been illustrated for the Animage November issue. They feared that the anime-only fans would think that he was not as attractive as manga fans explained him to be.

mochi @aki47000 @denjictrl the animators did something to him because- im gasping for air @denjictrl the animators did something to him because- im gasping for air

Meanwhile, other fans couldn't keep their eyes away from the new art as one fan exclaimed how the new Aki artwork by MAPPA had them gasping for air.

rosie @asakurakii @luvlyd1a11 aki stans everywhere collectively fell to their knees i think @luvlyd1a11 aki stans everywhere collectively fell to their knees i think

Lastly, Aki Hayakawa fans felt the need to worship the new artwork as it brought out his best facial features, making him look better than any artwork that was previously put out by MAPPA.

While the magazine is set to release the particular issue on November 9, 2022, and it will only be released in Japan. Thus, international fans of Chainsaw Man could possibly only find the feature online unless they are ready to fly to Japan to grab a copy.

