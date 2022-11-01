Chainsaw Man episode 4 preview: Denji rescues Power, new Public Safety Devil Hunters introduced

MAPPA has released a preview for Chainsaw Man episode 4, as it is set to be released on November 2, 2022, at 1 am JST on Crunchyroll.

The episode will also be available to watch on Hulu in the United States, while the same will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel in South and South-East Asia. Albeit, it will only be available as a member-only content.

The previous episode of Chainsaw Man saw Denji's first appearance as the Chainsaw Devil after joining Public Safety. Upon making a deal with Power, he is unwilling to let go of her and has already taken down the Bat Devil in episode 3.

Chainsaw Man episode 4 hints at the introduction of new Public Safety Devil Hunters

Chainsaw Man episode 4, titled Rescue, will continue from the events of the previous episode as Denji is successful in saving Power from the Bat Devil. However, there is a new enemy, the Leech Devil, who will try to attack Power and Meowy. Denji, who wanted his part of the deal, would give his best to stop the Leech Devil, however, he would need some help.

Aki Hayakawa alongside Himeno, Kobeni, and Arai (Image via MAPPA)

This is when Aki would lend a hand to Denji by making use of Kon. Tagging alongside him are other Public Safety Devil Hunters - Himeno, Kobeni, and Arai. They will all be part of Division 4 and are set to be important supporting characters in the series.

After all the commotion dies down, back at the Hayakawa residence, Power will keep her part of their deal as she will allow Denji to rub her chest. While it excites Denji, he isn't happy after doing so, given how he has no romantic feelings towards Power.

Power as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 4 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Left confused after being unsatisfied with what he did, Denji will look for answers from Makima.

What happened last time?

In Chainsaw Man episode 3 titled Meowy's Whereabouts, Power made a deal with Denji, where she would allow him to rub her chest in exchange for him saving her pet cat Meowy. But she had tricked him as the Bat Devil had asked her to bring a human in exchange for her cat. However, after having tasted Denji, the devil disliked his taste and as punishment chose to swallow both Power and Meowy.

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 4 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Given how Denji was still adamant about seeing through the deal he had made with Power, he transformed into the Chainsaw Devil and fought the Bat Devil. The battle started taking place within the city where their fight caused a lot of damage, however, in the end, Denji was able to slash the Bat Devil into pieces.

