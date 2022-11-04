Chainsaw Man's Aki to appear on the cover of anan magazine

Chainsaw Man's Aki Hayakawa is set to feature on the front and back cover of the women's lifestyle magazine anan for its November 9 issue. The issue will feature two new spreads, one in color and the other in monochrome.

However, it will not be the first time anan magazine features an anime character, as only this year another popular male character, Spy x Family's Loid Forger, featured on its back cover.

By courtesy of Studio MAPPA, the weekly Japanese women's lifestyle magazine anan is set to feature Chainsaw Man's deuteragonist Aki Hayakawa on its front and back cover on November 9. There will be two designs that will be released, one of which will be in color, while the other one will be in monochrome.

Along with the spreads, there will also be a special feature within the magazine. This feature will be part of Trend Award 2022, as it is set to include photos and comments from the cast members of Chainsaw Man - Kikunosuke Toya (Denji), Shogo Sakata (Aki), and Tomori Kusunoki (Makima).

The issue will also include interviews with animation producer Keisuke Seshimo and manga editor Shihei Lin.

New SPY×FAMILY Loid Forger Illustration for anan magazine back cover!

The magazine had previously featured Spy x Family's Loid Forger on the back cover. The magazine even included interviews and photos from Spy x Family's main cast members and comments from producers at WIT Studio and Cloverworks and both theme song artists, Official HIGE DANdism and Gen Hoshino.

Before that, anan magazine had featured Ghost in the Shell's Motoko Kusanagi on its cover in 2020.

About Chainsaw Man

Aki Hayakawa as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man first debuted in December 2018 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and was serialized till December 2020 for its first part. Only this year did the second part of the manga begin with its Academy Saga, mainly featuring Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru.

As for the anime adaptation, MAPPA Studio has taken the reigns as the anime started its premiere on October 12, 2022.

Denji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The anime will be adapting the manga's first part, Public Safety Saga, which follows the protagonist Denji, a poor boy trying to repay his dead father's debts to the Yakuza. After being betrayed by the Yakuza, Denji was killed by the Zombie Devil. However, Denji's dog-like devil named Pochita fuses his body with him, reviving him and allowing him to transform parts of his body into chainsaws.

Thus, Denji's life as Chainsaw Man began, following which he was recruited by Makima to join the Public Safety Devil Extermination Squad.

