Chainsaw Man overtakes One Piece to become the most-read manga on MANGA Plus

With Chainsaw Man's popularity rocketing with the release of its anime adaptation, Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga has managed to dethrone Eiichiro Oda's One Piece to become the most-read manga on MANGA Plus.

MANGA Plus is the official online source for reading manga created and distributed by Shueisha. Shueisha is known for publishing some of the world's most popular manga, including Dragon Ball, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, Black Clover, and more.

Chainsaw Man has managed to circulate 18 million copies worldwide

As of November 3, 2022, Chainsaw Man has taken over the top spot in Shueisha's MANGA Plus with over 885,000 views, compared to 773,000 views acquired by Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga in history, One Piece.

The Chainsaw Man manga has only recently begun its Part 2 after a nearly two-year hiatus following the end of the first part, the Public Safety Saga. The same is currently being animated for the first season of the anime. Part 2 of the manga series Academy Saga started with its War Devil arc featuring new characters Asa Mitaka and the War Devil taking center stage. This was followed by the release of volume 12 of the manga.

While this is huge for Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, there is still a long way to go compared to Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, which has over 500 million volumes in circulation all around the world while having uninterrupted publication for over 25 years.

Meanwhile, as of October 2022, CSM has managed to thrust 18 million copies in circulation worldwide. While this is decent, given how the manga started serializing in 2018, it still has a long way to go compared to current Shonen giants such as Jujutsu Kaisen, with over 70 million copies sold, and My Hero Academia with over 65 million copies sold.

We must note how Sasuke Retsuden, the manga adaptation of the Naruto light novel, has reached the third spot with over 580,000 views, surpassing the likes of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, and Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family.

In the meantime, another manga adaptation of a Naruto light novel, Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls, has gained over 142,000 views within one week of its release.

These are some excellent numbers, given how MANGA Plus is available worldwide except in Japan, China, and South Korea. This inevitably means that MANGA Plus' views act as a good metric for one to understand the popularity of a series in the western world.

