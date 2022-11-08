Chainsaw Man episode 5 preview hints at Aki and Himeno's past

MAPPA has released a preview for Chainsaw Man episode 5 as it is set to be released on November 9, 2022, at 1 am JST on Crunchyroll.

The episode will also be available to watch on Hulu in the United States, while the same will be available to stream for fans in South and South-East Asia on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw Denji rescuing Power and Meowy from the Bat Devil, as he was immediately set to fight the Leech Devil. As he had already lost a lot of blood, he was not able to bring out his Chainsaws, however, he didn't give up on saving Power and Meowy.

Chainsaw Man episode 5 preview hints at the start of Eternity Devil Arc

Chainsaw Man episode 5, titled Gun Devil, will look into Denji's new life as he lives with Power and Aki at the Hayakawa residence. In the last episode, we saw Power willing to allow Denji to rub her chest after he saved her and Meowy from the Bat Devil and Aki. In the upcoming episode, we will see Denji succeed in his dream.

Chainsaw Man episode 5 will also see Denji have a risque moment with Makima, as he might talk to her about his first experience in getting close to a woman. After this, the latter will make a deal with Denji, explaining to him about one of the most notorious devils, the Gun Devil.

Aki Hayakawa as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 5 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The episode is also set to look into the past of both Himeno and Aki as both have witnessed the deaths of their close ones. The former had witnessed all of her partners pass away in front of her. The preview showed a younger Aki standing next to Himeno as she paid her respects to one of her former partners at a graveyard.

Meanwhile, Aki lost his family to the Gun Devil, who attacked Japan when he was young. Since then, Aki has sworn to defeat the Gun Devil and carries one of its bullets as a reminder of his goal.

The episode might also feature the start of the Eternity Devil Arc as the Public Safety Devil Extermination Division 4 is seen walking together in a hotel as the rooms in the background seem to multiply infinitely.

Public Safety Devil Extermination Division 4 walk into a hotel for their investigation (Image via MAPPA)

The upcoming episode may reveal more about the new members that were introduced in the previous episode, given how all of them were sent to work on a mission together.

