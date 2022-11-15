Chainsaw Man episode 6 preview shows flashbacks of Himeno and Aki's shared past

MAPPA has finally released the preview for Chainsaw Man episode 6 as it is set to be released on November 16, 2022, at 1 am JST on Crunchyroll.

The episode will also be available to watch on Hulu in the United States, while fans in South and South-East Asia will be able to stream the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw Denji making a deal with Makima to defeat the Gun Devil in exchange for anything that he wishes. Thus, Denji was deployed on a mission alongside the Devil Hunters from Division 4, all of whom went to a hotel with supposed devil appearances. Upon entering the hotel, the team got trapped on the eighth floor.

Chainsaw Man episode 6 preview hints at the Eternity Devil's first appearance

Chainsaw Man episode 6, titled Kill Denji, will follow Denji as he and the Devil Hunters from Division 4 get trapped on the hotel's eighth floor. They had entered the hotel to try and collect more pieces of the Gun Devil, however, their mission takes a detour as they must try and figure out a way out of the hotel.

As per the preview, Chainsaw Man episode 6 will feature some flashbacks from Himeno and Aki's shared past. After the latter joined the Public Safety Devil Extermination Squad, he was paired up with Himeno, who had been working as a Devil Hunter for a long time.

The latter did not want Aki to die and was the one responsible for making him addicted to cigarettes, the flashback for which will be shown in the upcoming episode.

Himeno as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 6 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The preview even hinted at a scene where Himeno is seen getting slapped by a civilian. Aki is shown looking shocked from the event, as fans themselves will soon find out who was the person who slapped Himeno.

The preview even features a scene where the Eternity Devil can be seen behind Himeno. Fans will have to wait to find out how the Devil Hunters will deal with it.

Power as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 6 (Image via MAPPA)

As for other characters such as Kobeni, Aki, and Denji, they all seem to be in some form of predicament, while Power seems like her usual self, as a preview image shows her goofily smiling while laying in bed.

Kobeni as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 6 (Image via MAPPA)

The reason behind Kobeni's tense look in the preview could be due to the Devil, who may have come to threaten them. With the episode set to be released in a few hours, fans can expect to soon see why Kobeni was holding a knife. Maybe being stuck on the same floor for a long time may have caused her to lose all her mental strength.

Episode 6 of Chainsaw Man is set to be released on November 16, 2022, at 1 am JST on Crunchyroll.

Poll : 0 votes