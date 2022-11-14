Chainsaw Man fan's Kobeni cosplay has everyone hooked, and with good reason

With the Chainsaw Man anime finally having introduced the audience to more members of the Public Safety Devil Extermination Division 4, it is time for fans to gush over Kobeni, Himeno, and Arai. All three have very different personalities, out of which Kobeni takes the cake as fans find her to be one of the most adorable characters in the series.

Despite being a Devil Hunter, Kobeni Higashiyama acts quite cowardly when she confronts a devil. This is evident from her scene in Chainsaw Man episode 5, where she gets terrified upon seeing a devil, to the point that she starts babbling. With a character so relatable to the fans, it was not a surprise that people would want to cosplay as her.

One such Kobeni cosplay was uploaded by a cosplayer on their social media accounts, which has garnered quite some interest.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Instagram user draws inspiration from Chainsaw Man's Kobeni fanart for her cosplay

After the release of Chainsaw Man episode 5, Instagram user @_izunyaa posted her Kobeni cosplay. The cosplay looked too similar to the manga character, as it was able to garner quite some interest among her followers. The cosplay itself was based on a fanart created by another Instagram user, @sipr.shitt, whose artwork featured Kobeni wearing a black face mask.

As for the cosplay itself, @_izunyaa was able to perfectly emulate Kobeni's black mask, her hair, and anxious facial expressions. If that wasn't enough, her costume was spot-on, given how similar it looked to Kobeni's uniform from when she started working at the Family Burger restaurant in the manga. Other details, such as her hairclips and the two moles below her left eye, are just the cherry on top, bringing the whole look together.

Chainsaw Man fans react to the Kobeni cosplay

Three days later, Instagram user @_izunyaa posted the same picture on Reddit through her profile u/General_Ad3006. While a few Reddit users joked about how the cosplay wasn't perfect because, like the character, the cosplayer wasn't having a mental breakdown or seen with her car, the series' fans loved the cosplay regardless.

As manga fans would know, Kobeni's car is quite popular among the fans in the CSM community, to the point that in the First Popularity Poll, her car managed to secure the seventh position, while Kobeni came in the eighth position. The car later managed to secure the 15th position in the Second Popularity Poll.

While the lack of Kobeni's car in the cosplay is nothing that ruins the cosplayer's efforts, one fan joked that the reason for Kobeni's missing car was Power, who might have stolen it again, referencing the events that occurred in the manga.

All in all, Chainsaw Man fans loved the cosplay done by Instagram user @_izunyaa, given her perfectly anxious-looking eyes, perfectly styled hair, hairclips, moles on her cheek, and the costume was spot-on.

While the anime-only fans haven't had many opportunities to learn about Kobeni, they will surely get fond of her with the release of the sixth episode of Chainsaw Man. The said episode is set to premiere on November 16, 2022, at 1 am JST.

