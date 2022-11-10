Chainsaw Man anime: The connection between Denji, Aki, and the Gun Devil, explained

With Chainsaw Man episode 5, titled Gun Devil, fans of the anime were finally introduced to one of the most powerful devils in the world, Gun Devil. According to what Makima revealed in the episode, the devil first appeared in America about 13 years ago, with its current location unknown to mankind. Given Gun Devil's strength, all Devil Hunters want to kill it.

With its appearance, people all around the world started carrying guns in a bid to defend themselves from devils. However, with constant coverage of increased gun violence, the fear of guns across the world increased over time. Then, when a major terrorist attack took place in America, the Gun Devil reappeared, killing over 1.2 million people in under five minutes.

While Gun Devil is set to be a primary antagonist in the anime, how are the anime's protagonist Denji and deuteragonist Aki connected to it? Do they have any unfinished business with the strong devil?

Chainsaw Man anime reveals Denji and Aki's connection to the Gun Devil

What do we know about the Gun Devil?

Makima as seen in Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

In the Chainsaw Man anime, Makima revealed how strong the Gun Devil was, due to which the fear of other devils was also on the rise. While no one was aware of the devil's current location, one could locate it by making use of the bullet pieces found in the remains of any Gun Devil attack, given how the small pieces try to get back with a bigger piece or even the original body.

The Gun Devil is known to be very fast in its movements, due to which its pieces get torn off its body. The pieces themselves have a specialty, given how they make a devil stronger if they were to consume it. Thus, on several occasions, the Public Safety squad has been able to recover Gun Devil pieces from the corpses of the devils they defeated in their missions.

Denji's connection to Gun Devil

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

Denji has no connection to the Gun Devil, except for the deal Makima made with him in episode 5. After Makima gave Denji a lesson, she started telling him about the Gun Devil and how strong it was.

Makima offered Denji a deal of how she would do anything that Denji wanted if he were to defeat the Gun Devil. Given how Denji could only think about doing lewd stuff with Makima, he instantly agreed to the deal and thus was given extensive information about the Gun Devil, its lore, and its bullet pieces.

Aki's connection to Gun Devil

Aki Hayakawa as seen in Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

Unlike Denji, who had only recently learned about the Gun Devil, Aki's connection to the devil was much deeper. He was only a child when the above-mentioned terrorist attack occurred in America. At the time, he was having a snowball fight with his sick younger brother Taiyo, after which he was excited to play catch with him.

Aki's dead young brother, Taiyo (Image via MAPPA)

As Taiyo ran back home to get his gloves to play catch, the Gun Devil made his move, blowing away his home and killing his family in the process. The same attack killed 1.2 million people worldwide in under five minutes.

Gun Devil's attack on Aki's home (Image via MAPPA)

Since then, Aki has wanted to avenge his family and, thus, joined the Public Safety Devil Extermination squad. Soon after, he partnered with Himeno and worked diligently towards his goal.

With a major antagonist finally introduced and two main characters having their own set of reasons to defeat it, the Chainsaw Man anime has set up a good plotline for fans to look forward to.

