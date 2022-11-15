One Piece Chapter 1067 (Initial Spoilers): Vegapunk's Devil Fruit introduced as CP0 arrives at Egghead and real Kuma begins his trek

One Piece Chapter 1067 spoilers were released on Monday, November 14, 2022, bringing with them a few incredibly exciting confirmations and developments. The issue also appears to be laying the groundwork for a major reunion-turned-conflict later in the arc, with the real Bartholomew Kuma embarking on a journey near the end of the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1067 appears to be a continuation of last week's massive information dump, revealing Vegapunk's Devil Fruit and expanding on the ancient robot, among other things. The issue also announced that the series will be taking a break next week, which means that this is the last update fans will be receiving for quite some time.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest One Piece Chapter 1067 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1067 spoilers reveal the attack on World Government 200 years ago and more

Initial spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1067’s initial spoilers begin by revealing the issue’s title, “Punk Records,” as well as the cover story. The cover story depicts Caesar Clown and Vinsmoke Judge fighting, which appears to confirm Caesar Clown's allegiance to Germa 66, following his escape from Totto Land.

Spoilers continue by revealing that, while Vegapunk was born a genius, he also consumes Brain-Brain Fruit. This Devil Fruit, most likely a Paramecia or a Special Zoan, grants him unlimited knowledge storage, which explains his large head.

One Piece Chapter 1067’s initial spoilers then specify that the title refers to the upper section of Egghead inside the egg. This sentence is followed by "it's made up of Vegapunk's brain," which could be a reference to the Brain-Brain Fruit's ability to extract knowledge from his brain and store it in the real world.

The first spoilers reveal that the ancient robot discovered by Luffy and company was built in the Void Century. It's also confirmed here, probably via Vegapunk, that it "attacked the World Government" 200 years ago. While there is no additional context for this attack in the initial spoilers, the actual issue will most likely contain more exposition.

The initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1067 show CP0 arriving on Egghead Island, claiming to be there to return the Kuma Seraphim to Dr. Vegapunk. However, the group is denied entry, implying that one of Vegapunk's allies or sympathizers within the World Government forewarned him of their impending arrival. Otherwise, it's unclear why a World Government agency would be denied access to a World Government island.

Finally, near the end of the issue, the real Bartholomew Kuma, who is now on Kamabakka Island with Monkey D. Dragon and the Revolutionary Army, gets up and starts running. Given that the issue ends with this scene, there is likely no further exposition on Kuma's whereabouts. Given the timing of the Straw Hats' and CP0's arrivals on Egghead Island, he's most likely already there.

