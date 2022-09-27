8 things that One Piece readers want to see in Vegapunk arc

The current One Piece arc seems to revolve around Vegapunk, so readers have every reason to be excited.

Eiichiro Oda will finish the series in the next few years. The Egghead arc marks the beginning of the final saga. There is no better way to make this clear than by introducing Vegapunk into the story. It's been well over a decade since the character was first mentioned.

Vegapunk will likely answer many questions about the One Piece story. Of course, readers now have many more reasons to be thrilled about the next few chapters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views. It also contains manga spoilers that haven't been translated into the anime yet.

Information on Seraphim project, Jewelry Bonney backstory, and other things One Piece readers want to see in Vegapunk arc

1) Vegapunk's true appearance

kremit @krembeni If Vegapunk 02 is just an artificial body and Vegapunk just wanted to be a cute girl, that would be very based If Vegapunk 02 is just an artificial body and Vegapunk just wanted to be a cute girl, that would be very based https://t.co/zXLjHC4yQM

A mysterious woman claims to be Vegapunk in One Piece Chapter 1061. Whether or not she is telling the truth remains to be seen. The character has been described as an elderly man several times before.

Either way, it's about time Vegapunk shows up in the One Piece series. The scientist is a major background influence for the entire story. Whoever they are, their inventions have a direct impact on the plot, whether it's the Pacifista cyborgs or the Seraphim project.

For several readers, it will truly be the beginning of the end. It won't be long before they finally see Vegapunk's full appearance.

2) The return of several old characters

Tashigi just showed up in the most recent chapter of One Piece, which means Smoker cannot be that far behind.

Smoker and Tashigi have always been well-liked in the community. These Marines have a strong code of honor, which seems to be lacking in the organization as a whole. While they haven't fared particularly well after the timeskip, perhaps Oda can make it up to them in the upcoming arc.

3) More info regarding the Seraphim project

One Piece readers finally know why the World Government got rid of the Warlord system. Vegapunk's recent creation has rendered it completely obsolete. They now have powerful robots that can follow their orders without question. They seem to be a mix of the original Warlords and the Lunarian race. Even the Kuja Tribe had trouble dealing with them in Amazon Lily.

The Seraphim have already proven themselves to be natural disasters. However, it remains unclear if they are child versions of the Warlords. Perhaps there was a DNA extraction process at some point in the past.

It's been revealed that Vegapunk keeps the Seraphim models in Egghead. With that in mind, One Piece Chapter 1061 could be planting the seeds for a showdown between the Straw Hats and Seraphim. This would give readers a good idea as to just how strong both of them are.

4) Franky getting his own character arc

Right around the One Piece timeskip, Franky was taken to Karakuri Island, where he found Vegapunk's secret laboratory. He found scientific blueprints that were 500 years into the future.

Now is the perfect chance for Oda to give Franky some love in the story. Vegapunk had to have some type of reaction to Franky accidentally blowing up the lab.

It should also be noted that Franky's current bounty features the figurehead for the Thousand Sunny. Based on events from One Piece Chapter 1061, Vegapunk seems interested in collecting ships. There must be a reason why Franky has the wrong bounty picture.

5) A backstory for Jewelry Bonney

Very little is known about this mysterious pirate and her unexplained Devil Fruit. She can manipulate a person's age, so more than a few readers are suspicious of her. For all they know, she could be from the Void Century.

Jewelry Bonney currently has some business to attend to with Vegapunk. One Piece readers would love to see a fleshed-out backstory for her. She must be very important if she's taking a major role in the Vegapunk arc.

6) What happened between Kuma and Vegapunk

Shortly before the One Piece timeskip, Vegapunk struck a mysterious deal with Bartholomew Kuma.

The scientist would completely write over his free will and turn him into a Pacifista, but not before granting him the final wish of protecting the Thousand Sunny for two years. This is a serious breach of contract with the World Government since the Straw Hats are considered major enemies.

Readers will certainly want to know more about the relationship between Vegapunk and Kuma. It must've been a very close one since the scientist did him a huge favor.

7) Major lore regarding Luffy's Gear Fifth

What's interesting about the recent One Piece chapter is that Luffy is now aware of how Gear Fifth works. By awakening his Devil Fruit, he can become as "free" as he wants to be. There has to be a reason why this was mentioned in One Piece Chapter 1061.

Vegapunk is extremely knowledgeable about Devil Fruits. It remains to be seen if they know the true secret behind the Gomu Gomu no Mi. Perhaps a lore dump might be dropped in the near future.

The Five Elders did imply that Zoan fruits have a mind of their own. There has to be a reason why Luffy's Devil Fruit escaped the government for 800 years.

8) The origin of Devil Fruits

Joel @JoeMigurdia #ONEPIECE1061 We finally gonna get the full explaination behind devil fruit,this Vegapunk arc gonna be epic We finally gonna get the full explaination behind devil fruit,this Vegapunk arc gonna be epic🔥 #ONEPIECE1061 https://t.co/Z6MImdbEXe

There is literally no better time for Eiichiro Oda to explain the nature of Devil Fruits. Several years ago, in the SBS questionnaire for One Piece Volume 48, Oda hinted that Vegapunk had the answers to all these questions.

Since the Egghead arc is underway, Vegapunk can finally have a proper introduction in the story. The scientist can explain some of the biggest mysteries regarding Devil Fruits, such as why inanimate objects can eat them and why users have a weakness to water.

Vegapunk could also clarify the Lineage Factor and why Momonosuke's artificial fruit was considered a failure. The series needs to tie up several loose ends before it all comes to an end.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far