One Piece chapter 1067 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1067 will be released on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be available to read in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media's official website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app, among other places.

Mangaka Eiichiro Oda has produced some terrific chapters recently, and fans' expectations have skyrocketed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.

Vegapunk is likely to reveal more secret information in One Piece chapter 1067

Release date and time

The real Dr. Vegapunk (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Fans have thoroughly appreciated the lore that Oda has been putting out in the previous chapters. But the world of One Piece is still full of secrets that have been kept hidden for 25 years, and fans are anticipating more information in One Piece chapter 1067.

Here is a list of release dates and times for the next chapter:

Pacific Daylight Time – 8 am, Sunday, November 20, 2022

Central Daylight Time – 10 am, Sunday, November 20, 2022

Eastern Daylight Time – 11 am, Sunday, November 20, 2022

British Summer Time – 4 pm, Sunday, November 20, 2022

Central European Summer Time– 5 pm, Sunday, November 20, 2022

Indian Standard Time – 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 20, 2022

Philippine Time – 11 pm, Sunday, November 20, 2022

Australian Central Daylight Time – 12:30 pm, Monday, November 21, 2022

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1067?

A preview of the upcoming One Piece chapter 1067 suggests that Vegapunk may reveal something about the legendary treasure One Piece:

"A Never-ending voyage! Are we approaching the secret of One Piece??

"The emperors that advent in the sea!! What will happen to the world!?"

While spoilers are yet to be released, it is possible that Vegapunk or Shaka will reveal secrets about the Ancient Kingdom and Devil Fruits in the next chapter. Shaka mentioned to the Straw Hats in the previous chapter that he has something to show them. There are also questions to be answered about Kuma's race and his transformation.

There have also been hints that Monkey D. Dragon's backstory will be a focus of One Piece chapter 1067.

Other possibilities include CP0 arriving on Egghead Island and a return to Blackbeard versus Law. It has been a long time since we heard about the Heart Pirates and their battle with Blackbeard, and fans would love to see them fight in One Piece chapter 1067. However, in true Oda fashion, this decisive battle may also occur entirely in the background.

A chapter on Mihawk and Shanks had been anticipated for some time, but Twitter user @OP_HINTS2022 has confirmed that it will not be there in One Piece chapter 1067.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Shaka explaining things to the Straw Hats (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

One Piece chapter 1066 has been one of the most insightful chapters in the series. It not only revealed how Vegapunk looks like in real life, both in the past and present, but it also shed light on topics such as the aftermath of the Buster Call at Ohara, the source of Dragon's determination to create the Revolutionary Army, and, most importantly, a theory regarding the Ancient Kingdom of the Void Century.

Shaka informed Sanji's group that there is an archeological theory that Egghead Island is an island of the past, implying that there was once a futuristic city during the Void Century. The manufacturing date on a robot discovered seemed to support that claim.

Shaka explained that 20 nations worldwide had banded together to overthrow the technologically advanced Ancient Kingdom. Then these nations formed the World Government. The people of Ohara were annihilated because they had discovered the Ancient Kingdom's secret history.

It was also revealed in One Piece chapter 1066 that Vegapunk had visited Ohara after the Buster Call and met with Dragon. He also witnessed the Giants delivering the books from Ohara to Elbaf. Later, he was compelled to travel to Elbaf and study the texts to expand his knowledge.

Meanwhile, Luffy met the real Vegapunk, who seemed pleased with the encounter. The chapter ended with them flying away, thanks to the Dom shoes.

Only after the spoilers are revealed will anyone be certain of the contents of One Piece chapter 1067. Nonetheless, Oda has created an incredible sense of excitement for the manga's future, with fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter's release.

