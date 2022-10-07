Chainsaw Man anime reveals the voice cast of Angel Devil, Shark Fiend, and other supporting characters

On October 7, the official website of Chainsaw Man anime revealed the voice cast of six supporting characters, thus listing 15 characters so far. Maaya Uchida (Angel Devil), Natsuki Hanae (Shark Fiend), Saori Goto (Spider Devil), Yuuya Uchida (Violence Fiend), You Taichi (Akane Sawatari), and Daiki Hamano (Samurai Sword) have been added to the cast.

Considering that these six characters were introduced before or during the Katana Man arc, it can be safely said that the first cour of the anime will adapt the manga chapters up to said arc. Chainsaw Man anime is set to premiere in Japan at 12:00 AM JST on October 12, and the first cour will consist of 12 episodes.

Natsuki Hanae, Maaya Uchida, and others join the Chainsaw Man anime cast

The Additional cast (Image via Chainsaw Man PR)

Previously, the official Chainsaw Man anime website announced the voice actors of Denki, Makima, Aki, Power, Pochita, Himeno, Kobeni, Arai, and Kishibe. Today, popular voice actors Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer, Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, Kosei Arima in Your Lie in April) and Maaya Uchida (Norman in The Promised Neverland, Rikka Takanashi in Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions, Hiyori Iki in Noragami) were added to the cast as Beam the Shark Fiend and Angel Devil, respectively.

Akane Sawatari and Princi (Image via Studio Mappa)

The list was further expanded to include Yuuya Uchida (Arata Kirishima in Tokyo Ghoul) as Galgali the Violence Fiend, Saori Goto (Nao Sadatsuka in Food Wars) as Princi the Spider Devil, You Taichi (Hiro Sohma in the 2019 adaptation of Fruits Basket) as Akane Sawatari, and Daiki Hamano (slated to play Luders Friegen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War) as Samurai Sword, also known as Katana Man.

Observations

It can be safely said that the first cour of the Chainsaw Man anime will adapt the manga up to the Katana Man arc, which covers chapters 23 to 39 of the manga. The two Yakuza associates, Katana Man and Sawatari were introduced in chapter 23, while the Hunter Association's Devils and Fiends first appeared in chapter 34 of the manga. The 12 episodes of the first cour will therefore adapt at least 34 chapters, resulting in an average of almost 3 chapters per episode.

Mappa has also released a 15 second preview of the first episode, "Dog & Chainsaw (Inu to Chensō)." It features, Denji, Pochita, and Makima. The series is licensed by Medialink in Asia-PacificCrunchyroll and Crunchyroll outside of Asia.

