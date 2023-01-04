Chainsaw Man chapter 116: Denji bonds with Asa as she tries to weaponize the aquarium

Chainsaw Man Chapter 116 was released on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, marking a return to full-length issues following the previous chapter’s 10-page length. The latest issue sets the stage for an escape from the endless aquarium, orchestrated by none other than Asa Mitaka with some help from Denji.

Chapter 116 of Chainsaw Man also sees Denji and Asa bond as they make the preparations for Asa’s escape plan with one another. It’s one of the most genuine smiles Asa has given in the entirety of Part 2 thus far, possibly hinting at a future relationship with Denji. However, there are some major issues when it comes to who the two really are in terms of compatibility.

Nevertheless, it seems as though the series author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto is setting the two up to be fairly close throughout the rest of Part 2. Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man chapter 116 in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 116 sees Asa create the Aquarium Spear in an effort to free herself, Denji, and the others

Chainsaw Man chapter 116: Starfish dinner for two

Chainsaw Man chapter 116 begins with the suspected-Higashiyama sibling licking the glass tank in which Asa and Denji sit. The former is rattling off which starfish in the tank are or are not edible, before asking Denji if they’re really going to eat starfish. He responds that since she can’t eat regular fish, starfish is her only choice.

Asa counters that they’re toxic and need to be boiled to be eaten safely, but Denji says he’s got it covered. The two are then seen in the employee lounge, where Denji finds a pot lid to boil the starfish in. He then reveals that he stole the suspected-Higashiyama sibling’s lighter, exclaiming excitedly that it's time to eat some starfish.

As the starfish boils, Chainsaw Man chapter 116 sees Asa ask Denji why there are so many school hats in the employee lounge. Denji shares that he collected them to sell them when they get back, prompting Asa to ask why he’s so obsessed with making money.

This prompts Denji to begin talking about Nayuta, calling her a “sorta-friend… sorta little-sister” who lives with him and is “smart enough to go to college.” He reveals that he’s saving up for her tuition since college is incredibly expensive. Denji then shares that his life was always miserable before, saying he wants her to have a decent life instead.

Chainsaw Man chapter 116 shows Asa to be absolutely dumbfounded at this revelation, while Denji excitedly proclaims that the starfish are ready. Asa tells him to split it open and eat the meat inside, which both do. Denji says it tastes like a gross sea urchin, while Asa says that it’s not enough.

She inquires about the nearby fish, to which Denji responds that he dried them out for food. Asa asks if she can have some, which Denji says is fine, but he reminds her that she previously stated that she couldn't eat fish. She takes a bite of one and instantly says “blech,” making a disgusted face. However, she goes back in for another bite, prompting Denji to laugh and call her fun.

Chainsaw Man chapter 116: A bond grows as an escape plan is initiated

Chainsaw Man chapter 116 sees Asa hesitantly repeat the word “fun,” while Denji elaborates that what she says may be totally boring, but she’s interesting to watch. Asa, becoming more self-assured, declares that she's an interesting woman before standing up and proclaiming once more that she's fun.

Denji confirms both of these points, prompting her to hilariously say that she’s glad Denji finally noticed, saying he has a good eye and asking if she’s charming. Denji doesn’t directly answer this but seems to confirm it by saying he likes that attitude and it reminds him of an old friend. A flustered Asa asks if that’s a good thing, before looking at the hats and staring at them for a second.

Asa takes one more bite of the fish before telling Denji that she believes she has a way out of here and asking for his assistance. Chainsaw Man chapter 116 then sees them rushing through the never-ending hallway, collecting as much yen as they possibly can from bags, wallets, and more.

The two are shown to be smiling and laughing the entire time they do this, clearly bonding with one another in the process. Both are very clearly truly happy at the moment, with Asa Mitaka possibly giving fans the most genuine smile she’s been shown to have yet in part 2. Eventually, they stop after having collected over 1 million yen.

Chainsaw Man chapter 116 sees Denji ask Asa what to do with it, prompting her to say he needs to give it all to her. Denji refuses immediately but agrees once Asa says that she’ll grant him any request once they’re out of the aquarium. She adds that, for now, Denji has to do exactly as she says, with Denji responding with “yes ma’am” to show his willingness to cooperate.

Asa tells him to go into the corner and close his eyes and cover his ears, which Denji does without question. Asa then tells herself to have some confidence, saying the logic is irrelevant and it’s a matter of her own perception. She then announces that she’s using the million yen in the bag to buy this aquarium, before putting her hand against a tank and saying “Aquarium Spear” as the issue ends. The next issue is set to be released on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Chainsaw Man chapter 116: In summation

Chainsaw Man chapter 116 was, overall, a very exciting issue that makes a thrilling advancement in the plot. While not a particularly dense issue, there are several moments that stand out as highlights, both for Denji and Asa's growth as individuals and for the growth of their relationship.

Also incredibly exciting is Asa’s using her War Devil powers without Yoru, the War Devil, actually being present at this moment in time. Furthermore, Chainsaw Man chapter 116’s emphasizing her newfound confidence in herself is a fantastic thing to see given the misadventures the last roughly 20 issues of the series have put her through.

