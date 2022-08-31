Twitter debates Denji's eerie appearance in Chainsaw Man Chapter 103

Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 was released early on Tuesday morning, much to the delight of many fans who were finally happy to see the wait for the next issue end. What made fans even happier was discovering an entire issue focused solely on Denji, something series author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto had yet to do in Part 2 up to this point.

While fans appreciated a Denji-oriented issue for the series’ second part, many fans expressed that something felt off while reading the chapter. Simultaneously, however, many fans did not notice this eerie vibe from Chainsaw Man Chapter 103, instead celebrating the return of their favorite protagonist.

Follow along as this article entirely breaks down fans’ reactions to Chainsaw Man Chapter 103.

Amidst celebration of Denji’s return and dedication to his ideals, some fans cite Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 to have an unnatural feeling

Fan reaction

Howlxiart @howlxiart

#ChainsawMan Not Denji singing his own praises on Television Not Denji singing his own praises on Television 💀😭😭#ChainsawMan https://t.co/xdrK8w6Mzg

The protagonist, Denji, who makes his first human appearance in Chainsaw Man Chapter 103, is the most prominent topic of discussion in the immediate wake of the issue's release. While many fans are focusing on how thankful and happy they are for this appearance, others are talking about the unsettling and 'eerie' feeling they experienced while reading the issue.

Chainsaw Man Unleashed @DenjiUnleashed If I had to describe chapter 103 of Chainsaw Man in one word, it would be eerie. Something about Denji, The page layouts, and his responses to Yoshida fell unnatural in a way. Almost as if there's something under the surface of it all If I had to describe chapter 103 of Chainsaw Man in one word, it would be eerie. Something about Denji, The page layouts, and his responses to Yoshida fell unnatural in a way. Almost as if there's something under the surface of it all https://t.co/YcayVLnqT6

Some fans suspect that there is something bigger underneath the surface, which explains why the overall issue felt eerie. The reasons cited by them include the page layouts, Denji’s demeanor, and the hero’s responses to Yoshida during their time in the cafe together. While not every fan shares this sentiment, a significant portion of those on Twitter do.

Matterzero @Matterzero_ DENJI IS BACK! no one knows how much i missed this guy. Denji really looks different idk his vibe seems to be eerie imo the incident of part 1 must have effected it alot but he is still the denji we know and really excited to see how Denji and Yoshida friendship develop #CSM DENJI IS BACK! no one knows how much i missed this guy. Denji really looks different idk his vibe seems to be eerie imo the incident of part 1 must have effected it alot but he is still the denji we know and really excited to see how Denji and Yoshida friendship develop #CSM https://t.co/Y3H7doLA5a

One possible explanation put forth could be that the events of the series’ first part have deeply affected Denji, changing how he acts, thinks, and talks as a result. Others instead say that since Denji didn’t remember Yoshida, it’s like the two are meeting again for the first time, emphasizing the eeriness.

景辉_Kageteru @Marjori30448211 If I had to describe chapter 103 of Chainsaw Man in one word, it would be eerie. Something about Denji, The page layout… If I had to describe chapter 103 of Chainsaw Man in one word, it would be eerie. Something about Denji, The page layout…

One possible explanation that not many have talked about could be the parallels to one of Denji’s first discussions with Makima. Both see his conversation partner discussing an organization they work for, as well as both instructing Denji to do something or behave in a certain manner or die otherwise.

However, not everyone feels that something was off with the issue. Many fans are simply celebrating Denji’s return, whether by making memes, sharing their thoughts on the issue, or merely expressing how happy they are to see him return.

Others are even saying how nice it is to see Yoshida and Denji, two of the few survivors from Part 1, sitting down with each other once again. The former’s reappearance in the early issues of Part 2 was certainly a decision that many fans praised, even becoming one of the trending topics from the issue he first reappeared in.

As expected, however, many fans are indeed simply celebrating Denji’s return. His interview scene and the cafe scenes where he eats and shares his desires are two major highlights fans are discussing from Chainsaw Man Chapter 103. Fans are praising Denji's staying true to himself based on his expressed desires in Part 1’s final issues.

Kumi @D_Kumii Denji has barely changed. I love it. Denji has barely changed. I love it. https://t.co/yhuOZbxVJT

Unfortunately, fans are lamenting the indication that the series has adopted a bi-weekly schedule from here on out. While this may change, it seems to be the one true negative fans are picking out from an otherwise exceptional issue in Chainsaw Man Chapter 103.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

