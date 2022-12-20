Chainsaw Man chapter 114 may have just revealed Kobeni's brother

Chainsaw Man chapter 114’s release on Tuesday, December 20, has excited the series’ fanbase in more ways than one. While the main focus of the issue was undoubtedly the continuation of the new Eternity Devil arc, fans may have just been introduced to the brother of none other than Kobeni Higashiyama.

Thanks to the series’ anime adaptation premiering over the Fall 2022 season, Kobeni’s zero-to-hero story has been one of the biggest topics of the season thus far. With Chainsaw Man chapter 114 apparently introducing her brother, fans are yet again praising one of the funniest members of the series’ cast and her apparent brother, who is just as hilarious.

Chainsaw Man chapter 114’s likely introduction of Kobeni’s brother makes her small-screen journey even better

Via the progression of the new Eternity Devil arc, Chainsaw Man chapter 114 seems to have introduced a Kobeni substitute in the form of her brother. He’s not only similar to Kobeni in terms of appearance but in mannerisms as well. He’s shown to begin his sentences with "ah!" as she also famously does.

The yet-named character is also shown to be incredibly prone to breaking down in stressful situations, particularly those involving life and death. Chapter 114 also sees him reveal that he only joined the Devil Hunter Club to get scholarships at his mom’s behest. With Kobeni likely still not talking to her family as Kishibe instructed in part 1, this is likely the Higashiyama family’s substitute for her income.

۟ @CSPerfectShot Ok yea this is Kobeni Relatives Ok yea this is Kobeni Relatives 😭 https://t.co/avWfUOmsrm

kremit @krembeni Kobeni so good, they made Kobeni 2 Kobeni so good, they made Kobeni 2 https://t.co/vR94GeSK52

۟ @CSPerfectShot Wait so every Kobeni relatives just looks the same? Wait so every Kobeni relatives just looks the same? 😭 https://t.co/w1WKDmHIyn

This new, suspected Higashiyama sibling character has a pair of moles or freckles that look eerily similar to Kobeni's in Chainsaw Man chapter 114. The two also both sport hair clips and feature similar styles of hair overall, based on the few looks at the supposed-brother in Chapter 114.

Fans are going crazy over the likely introduction of Kobeni’s gifted brother, calling him Kobeni 2.0 for now as his official name hasn’t been shared. Additionally, while the possibility of him not being Kobeni’s sibling exists, the aforementioned similarities seem too coincidental in the eyes of fans for him to be anything but her brother.

Meti 🍂 ❄「魔・喚 ・博徒」❄ @MetiNTBG Wondering the obvious, if this is a Higashiyama sibling. We know she has 9 sisters, and we've seen the relative age of one. But we also don't know how old Kobeni's brother is, but given Kobeni's quit her job to put him through college, work to get a scholarship makes sense. Wondering the obvious, if this is a Higashiyama sibling. We know she has 9 sisters, and we've seen the relative age of one. But we also don't know how old Kobeni's brother is, but given Kobeni's quit her job to put him through college, work to get a scholarship makes sense. https://t.co/tvqPkm2EGr

Chainsaw Man Unleashed @DenjiUnleashed I missed Kobeni, but not like this lmao. Fujimoto really gave us a look alike before we saw her again in part 2 I missed Kobeni, but not like this lmao. Fujimoto really gave us a look alike before we saw her again in part 2 https://t.co/8q2eDtMOQB

🐸 @ChanFinger they look like Kobeni and Arai during the eternity devil arc in part 1 they look like Kobeni and Arai during the eternity devil arc in part 1 😂 https://t.co/R28WFs4pcb

Many are also comparing Kobeni’s suspected brother and the eye-patched Devil Hunter Club member to Kobeni and Arai during the original Eternity Devil arc. This narrative parity has only further strengthened fans’ belief in him being Kobeni’s brother. Fans are also laughing, albeit with their tongues in their cheeks, about how the author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto gave fans Kobeni’s brother before Kobeni herself in part 2.

