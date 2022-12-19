Chainsaw Man chapter 114 leaked spoilers reveal Asa having a squabble with Denji

Chainsaw Man chapter 114 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 12 am JST, as fans of the series received spoilers of the same.

The previous chapter saw Asa attempting to win Denji's heart as both of them went on a date to an aquarium. However, it was evident that the former had no idea what she was doing. Additionally, the chapter finally confirmed that the girl who appeared during Asa's fight with Yuko was the Famine Devil, the elder sister of the War Devil.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Chainsaw Man chapter 114 leaks.

Chainsaw Man chapter 114 spoilers reveal the aftermath of the Eternity Devil's return

Chainsaw Man chapter 114 spoilers revealed Asa and Denji walking around the aquarium as the former was seen taking the lead in the investigation. While Denji had already revealed at the end of the previous chapter that the Eternity Devil from Part 1 of the series may have finally revived from Hell, Asa kept investigating the place, paying no heed to what he had revealed.

The aquarium morphed into one with no exits as the corridors kept extending, similar to when Denji and the Public Safety Division 4 got themselves trapped in the hotel.

Eternity Devil as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Asa Mitaka, who was the host of the War Devil, believed that she knew more about devils than Denji, which is why she did not believe a word he said. Meanwhile, Denji, who had already defeated the Eternity Devil, was adamant that it was the same devil he had fought earlier.

However, Asa did not consider what the blond protagonist was telling to be true and made it clear to Denji that she knew more about devils since she was in the Devil Hunter Club.

Asa's "because I’m in the Devil Hunter Club" line becomes fodder for Chainsaw Man fans to make memes out of her

Twitter had a field day with the Chainsaw Man chapter 114 spoilers, as fans could not stop mocking Asa Mitaka's claim that she knew more about devils because she was in the Devil Hunter Club.

Moreover, there were several iterations of the same as fans made fun of Asa using the nerd emoji, comparing their resemblance and how Asa is making herself look like a fool while putting down Denji for giving his takes.

Chainsaw Man fans were irritated by Asa as she always treated Denji poorly, not paying attention to what he had to say. Even if it was the first time Asa had gone through such a situation, Denji had already revealed who the culprit was, yet she was unwilling to accept that he knew more about devils than her.

shana @seikosaeko @CSPerfectShot denji's used to being with insufferable ppl like power this is par for the course @CSPerfectShot denji's used to being with insufferable ppl like power this is par for the course

Asa Mitaka fans themselves could not bear the situation as she kept embarrassing herself repeatedly. With spoilers from Chainsaw Man chapter 114 surfacing, it was now becoming difficult for the fanbase to defend her in an argument. With every chapter, her character has become more insufferable to them.

Lastly, some fans joked about how Asa had no idea about the Eternity Devil as she had not read the first part, claiming she was a fake fan of the series. If the former were to have read the first part of the series, it would have been pretty obvious to her that Denji was Chainsaw Man and had fought the Eternity Devil.

