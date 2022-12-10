Who is Denji's love interest in Chainsaw man? Explained

Both the anime and manga of Chainsaw Man are on an amazing run as the anime has only recently begun the Katana Man arc, while the manga has seen the arrival of the War Devil's older sister, Famine Devil.

Denji has had encounters with women in both anime and manga recently, but the question remains: Who is his love interest? While in the anime, his current goal is to kill the Gun Devil to possibly get closer to Makima, in the manga, he is willing to reveal his identity as the Chainsaw Man to possibly get a girlfriend.

Fortunately, it seems like Denji has had some luck in both of them as fans are often left envious of Denji's encounters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Who does Denji end up with in Chainsaw Man?

Asa Mitaka as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Denji ends up with no one in Chainsaw Man. While he did go on a date with Asa Mitaka in chapter 113, Asa had only asked her out in hopes of getting him to like her, so she could inadvertently make a weapon out of him.

Although Denji had previously revealed his identity as Chainsaw Man to her, she did not believe the same and thought he was just joking around.

Given how Asa has already bored Denji on the date, and how her aim is to get rid of Chainsaw Man in hopes of getting free from the War Devil Yoru, the chances of them getting together seem really bleak.

Denji and Asa trapped in the Aquarium (Image via Shueisha)

However, by the end of the chapter, both Denji and Asa were trapped in the aquarium only moments after the Famine Devil showed up. Denji, who had already fought the Eternity Devil during Part 1, was adamant that the devil had managed to get back from Hell.

This incident could force both Denji and Asa to spend some time together to work out a way to get out of the devil's trap, which could possibly lead to a relationship developing between the two. Even if they are not able to think of each other romantically, this incident should lead them to know each other better.

Who were Denji's love interests in Chainsaw Man?

Denji and Makima as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Denji's first love interest in the series was Makima. While she was later revealed to be the Control Devil, he still couldn't stop loving her. The only way for him to defeat her was by chopping her up and consuming her, thus becoming one with her.

Also, the fact that Makima only cared for Denji due to his Chainsaw heart is something that hurt fans as they couldn't forgive Makima for grooming a 16-year-old boy. While Denji was ready to become Makima's mindless dog, the latter wanted nothing to do with him and was only interested in the Chainsaw Devil.

Reze as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Reze is a character who was also shown to have some affection for Denji. While she was originally a Bomb Devil hybrid sent from the Soviet Union to steal Chainsaw Man's heart, she did develop a sympathetic side for him.

Initially, she put on a facade of liking him by laughing at his jokes and spending time with him. However, she was later seen wanting to take up on Denji's offer to run away together, only to get killed by Makima.

