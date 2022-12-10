Chainsaw Man Chapter 114: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 12:00 am JST.

Following the apparent return of the Eternity Devil in the previous issue, fans will likely see Denji and Asa attempt to confirm its presence in the aquarium in the upcoming chapter.

Fans may also get the opportunity to see some dialogue between the Famine Devil and the War Devil, two Horseman Devils who are seemingly at odds with one another. However, this is somewhat speculative, with only a few insignificant lines of dialogue seen between them in the series thus far.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 while speculating on what to expect.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 set to confirm Eternity Devil's return, set up Fami and Yoru's relationship, and more

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 will be released on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a local daytime release on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, for most international audiences. Like Japanese readers, a few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or its Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, December 20

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, December 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, December 20

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, December 20

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, December 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, December 20

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday, December 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, December 21

What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 will likely focus on Asa Mitaka and Denji as the two try to confirm the Eternity Devil’s presence. While it seems almost certain that he’s responsible for their current predicament, there is a chance that the Famine Devil is merely replicating the Eternity Devil’s abilities through one of her powers.

The issue may also give fans a look at what Yoru and Fami (the Famine Devil) are discussing outside the aquarium. Such a scene would give fans context on their relationship and confirm whether or not they’re on the same side. While they seem to be rivals, fans may see the two come to a mutual agreement and partnership.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 may also take advantage of Asa and Yoru’s separation by seeing Denji reveal himself as Chainsaw Man to the former. This could lead to a plotline where Asa hides this information from Yoru as she slowly begins to fall for Denji.

