Chainsaw Man Episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Episode 10 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 12:00 am JST.

Following the initial assault on Tokyo Special Divisions 1-4, fans saw the other three absorbed into Division 4 and put under Makima’s direct commands. Comments from Kurose and Tendo at the end of the last episode suggested that training for the newly formed Division 4 is soon to come, which is likely what the next episode will focus on.

However, this is speculative, with no spoiler information for Chainsaw Man Episode 10 being available at the time of writing. Thankfully, fans do have officially confirmed release information for the upcoming episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chainsaw Man Episode 10 while speculating on what to expect.

Chainsaw Man Episode 10 set to see the new Special Division 4 undergo teased training before retaliation

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Chainsaw Man Episode 10 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:00 am JST on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. For most international audiences, this translates to a day release on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

A few international audiences, like domestic Japanese viewers, will see the episode released in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Unfortunately, there will be an hour-long delay between the Japanese premiere of the episode and its availability on Crunchyroll. While Asian fans can stream the episode instantly on Amazon Prime Video and various MediaLink outlets, international fans will be forced to wait an hour for the episode to be available on Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man Episode 10 is set to release in Japan at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Tuesday, December 13

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 13

British Summer Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, December 13

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Tuesday, December 13

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, December 13

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, December 13

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday, December 14

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, December 14

What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man Episode 10 will likely deal with the fallout of the assault on Tokyo Special Divisions 1-4. The final moments of Episode 9 began to touch on this aspect but didn’t quite address the full scope of the impact that the decimation had. The most obvious effects are the deaths of several veteran Devil Hunters and the serious injuries to Aki Hayakawa.

The episode is expected to introduce additional characters, with Tokyo Special Division 4 absorbing the other three Special Division squads into its ranks. Fans may also see Makima meet with the Public Safety higher-ups again regarding this latest incident. Despite the results Division 4 has been getting recently, there likely needs to be some discussion on or punishment for this latest catastrophe.

Chainsaw Man Episode 10 will also likely see Denji mourning the death of Himeno in some way. While the two weren’t particularly close, Denji spent what was her last hours alive with her, having stayed at her house the night before her death and eaten breakfast there. While it won’t be an incredibly emotional scene, fans will likely learn something more about Denji’s character.

