Chainsaw Man: 4 reasons why fans hate Himeno (and 4 reasons why they love her)

The anime adaptation of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga has been one of the most popular options for the Fall 2022 season. Anime fans everywhere who have discovered the series praise it for being incredibly unique, as well as reinventing what a shonen series can be.

One of the major contributors to Chainsaw Man’s success thus far has been its diverse, relatable, and enjoyable cast of characters. However, one character can seemingly net a number of different opinions from the series’ fandom, depending on which section is asked.

Nevertheless, she remains an incredibly important and unique character, despite being somewhat disliked by various portions of the series’ fanbase. Here are 4 reasons why Chainsaw Man fans hate Himeno, and 4 more reasons why they love her.

Himeno’s barf-kiss, and 3 other reasons why Chainsaw Man fans hate her

1) Tried having s*x with Denji

Although it was a pivotal scene for Denji’s character as he grows throughout Chainsaw Man, many fans, especially anime-only fans, seemingly disliked Himeno for putting out her moves on Denji. While him being 16 makes it legal in the general context of Japanese society, there are laws in place which make this moment of their relationship a little more complicated to dissect.

Furthermore, fans’ main issues with this attempt on Himeno’s part stemmed from how she had already traumatized him enough for one night with her barf-kiss. Considering both points, it is very understandable that fans would dislike Himeno for her actions here.

2) Threw up in Denji's mouth

Continuing off of that point, the barf-kiss scene was one of the most unsettling scenes to sit through in the Chainsaw Man series. Despite how hilarious it was, there’s also a tint of relatability to it, thanks to the universal worry of embarrassing oneself in a romantic context. While Himeno seemed relatively unfazed, most viewers would likely be incredibly ashamed of themselves in her shoes.

It is this subtle relatability which causes viewers to dislike her so intensely, seeing a version of themselves which very well may come to pass one day. Although overall grotesqueness helps, it no doubt takes a backseat role to the sheer realistic possibility and relatability of Himeno’s make-out blunder.

3) Eternity Devil Arc breakdown scene

himeno seeing aki bleeding and immediately having a breakdown bc of the trauma of losing her previous partners + emphasizing her attachment to aki was done so well https://t.co/pob3RVnbTl

During the climax of Chainsaw Man’s Eternity Devil Arc, Himeno had a complete and utter breakdown after seeing Aki stabbed by Kobeni Higashiyama. Her cool, calm, and collected manner shattered before fans’ very eyes, giving way to a completely broken woman who truly had no idea what to do in this situation.

While this breakdown should have made her more relatable and liked by fans, it seemed to have instead turned many off. This is most likely due to how she carried herself prior to this, seemingly fancying herself the leader of the group despite being unable to lead in critical moments such as this one.

4) Loves Aki

Hilariously, many self-proclaimed Aki Hayakawa superfans tend to dislike Himeno specifically because Aki is her romantic interest in Chainsaw Man. Despite neither the manga nor the anime series having shown any type of romantic or s*xual relationship between them, Aki superfans seem to harbor an intense dislike for her over her feelings.

It is simultaneously hilarious and concerning, truly bringing into question the thought process of those who align themselves in this camp. Nevertheless, this section of the fanbase remains resolute in their hatred for Himeno, with this belief of theirs being seemingly unshakeable.

Himeno’s suspicions of Makima, and 3 other reasons why Chainsaw Man fans love her

1) Death scene

Himeno’s death scene in Chainsaw Man was, without a doubt, one of the most unique and intriguing death scenes in all of anime. The stylistic choices within, as well as the thematic significance of her sacrificing herself for Aki, were both incredibly moving and remarkably captivating.

The series’ anime adaptation only further elevated the impact of the scene with an addition of music and the fantastic stylistic choices made in its adaptation. It’s one of many scenes in the anime series so far which are arguably better done there than they are in the manga.

2) A martyr of unrequited love

Similarly, Himeno served as a martyr for unrequited love in Chainsaw Man. Whereas other relationships in the series at least offered similar, mutual feelings of idolicism, Himeno’s love for Aki was seemingly unrequited based on all current, canon material. This forced martyrdom served to greatly elevate her character up to her death, and did so even more in the midst of her final moments.

It was a unique situation that not many other anime series have portrayed as effectively. Very arguably, Himeno’s death speech about loving Aki so much because he’s still human enough to cry sets this above and beyond every other similar situation in anime.

3) Truly wants to protect Aki

Whereas a section of the Aki Hayakawa superfandom hates Himeno for loving Aki, there’s another which respects her for how protective she was over Aki. Both their shared flashbacks and experiences in the contemporary series helped to highlight this, emphasizing that nothing worse could happen to Himeno than seeing Aki die.

Both within Chainsaw Man thus far and in terms of general anime and manga series, it’s an incredibly unique fan-relationship with a character. If nothing else, it makes for an incredibly intriguing relationship between this section of the fanbase and Himeno as a character.

4) Hates Makima

One of the biggest reasons why fans love Himeno is for her natural dislike of Makima, stemming from suspicion and jealousy, the former of which many viewers share with her. Makima’s unsettling demeanor, attitude, and choice of words all combine to make fans incredibly suspicious of her, as was Himeno.

During Himeno’s short time in Chainsaw Man, her seemingly confirming viewers’ suspicions helped to endear her to fans as someone in-series who represented the feelings they felt. Although it’s a subtle detail, it’s incredibly significant in terms of building Himeno up as a likable and relatable character.

