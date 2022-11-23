Chainsaw Man Episode 7: The Eternity Devil's defeat grants Denji a shocking first kiss

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 was released on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the Eternity Devil arc. This episode effectively concludes the Eternity Devil arc by showing the climax and a large portion of the subsequent wind-down.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 is also one of the funniest installments yet, truly showcasing the insanity the series’ manga is known for. Similarly, the incredible levels of ultraviolence the series is known for are also put on full display. Without a doubt, MAPPA Studios has not only fully communicated these traits of the series, but elevated them with the benefits of animation.

Pound for pound, Chainsaw Man Episode 7 is the best blend yet of action, excitement, comedy, and more. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the smash-hit anime series’ latest episode.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 marks the true beginning for the series as introductory arcs finally over

Chainsaw Man Episode 7: The fight begins

sabris @silenziobrunos #chainsawman No way they played the third ED during this absolute carnage. Animation fire as usual #csm No way they played the third ED during this absolute carnage. Animation fire as usual #csm #chainsawman https://t.co/vk5GtG9HDn

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 begins with Denji jumping into the Eternity Devil’s mouth, as he did in the last episode. However, this time, fans see that he is bitten by the Devil as soon as he enters the outermost mouth. As Kobeni and company stand over the edge looking for him, he bursts out of the Eternity Devil’s mouth.

This starts what can only be described as a fever dream of a fight, with Denji cutting up a sea of endless faces and hands while ripping and tearing his flesh at the same time. Arai, Kobeni, and Himeno can all be seen looking over at him, and Power mentions that Denji's loss of blood may cause his chainsaws to retract.

Denji, meanwhile, is continuing to fight but is starting to be overwhelmed as Chainsaw Man Episode 7 heads into its opening theme. Upon returning, Denji’s chainsaws are seen retracting, with the Eternity Devil celebrating its victory as a result. However, Denji bites one of the Devil’s heads, drinking its blood and getting his chainsaws back.

Upon watching Denji, Himeno remembers the older Devil Hunter who introduced her to Aki once saying that Devils fear the Devil Hunters “with a couple of screws loose.” This transitions into a flashback featuring Himeno and this elder Devil Hunter, where they’re seen visiting Himeno’s dead partners. The elder Hunter attributes their deaths to their being sane enough to fear attacks from a Devil, thus making the Devils stronger.

He then asks her about Aki and if his head is on straight, to which she says she wouldn’t say that about anyone looking to kill the Gun Devil. It’s revealed by his response that she’s also after the Gun Devil, before explaining how most Hunters want to put the Gun Devil down but are too normal, sane, and predictable to actually stand a chance.

He says that even Devils are afraid of what they don’t understand before Himeno criticizes him for drinking too much again. He responds that it’s necessary to loosen one’s screws a bit each day and that hers are still too tight for visiting her partners’ graves. He leaves by telling her she needs to hurry up with preparing Aki before he finds the Gun Devil, since he’s collecting so many flesh chunks.

Kameron Scott #BLM✊🏿 @kscott611 What even was this last episode of Chainsaw Man?? What even was this last episode of Chainsaw Man??

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 then sees Himeno say no several times before the scene transitions into her asking AKi to join the private sector with him. She tries to persuade him with the extra free time they’d have and being able to enjoy themselves. Aki rejects, saying he has no intention of ever going into the private sector.

Himeno thinks to herself that Aki will die if he faces the Gun Devil, not because of how powerful the Devil is, but because Aki is cool, serious, kind, and “normal, like most people.” The scene changes back to the present here, as Denji is seen getting his neck broken by the Eternity Devil. As the Devil celebrates its victory, Himeno uses her Ghost Devil to revive Denji.

A rejuvenated Denji says “eureka,” before explaining how his cutting up the Devil and drinking the blood said cutting causes heals him, making him a perpetual motion machine. He calls the Nobel Prize his as Himeno comments on how she’s never seen anyone crazier than Denji, thinking he might be able to kill the Gun Devil.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7: An Eternity’s end

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 cuts to three days later, where Aki is revealed to still be alive. Himeno climbs into bed with Aki, saying she’s going to sleep a little bit “since it’s over.” Aki questions what she means by “over,” while the Eternity Devil is revealing its heart to Denji, which is its weakness, and begs for death.

Denji questions why it’s already over and says he was still having fun, calling it like being in a pool. As he cuts the Eternity Devil’s heart in half, the scene instantly transitions to Tokyo Special Division 4 leaving the hotel safely. Denji holds the Gun Devil’s flesh chunk in hand and speaks of how great he feels before passing out and being caught by Himeno.

Power and Himeno take Denji and Aki to the hospital, while Kobeni and Arai go report on the mission. Chainsaw Man Episode 7 then cuts to Aki and Himeno having killed another Devil, where Himeno is suggesting a welcoming party. She says that since the full Division 4 will be assembled, they should get to know each other better and deal with “outstanding issues.”

It’s revealed that both Kobeni and Arai are considering quitting Public Safety, both for fear of the Devils and guilt over trying to kill Denji. Aki points out that Himeno also tried killing him, to which she says kids these days are so sensitive. She hopes that after some drinks they may make amends with Denji and encourage him to stick around after he stumbles onto a small piece of Gun Devil flesh.

Aki then says they need to have the party this week so he can invite Makima, since she’s going on a trip next week to Kyoto. Chainsaw Man Episode 7 then sees Himeno ask Aki what he thinks Denji is, pointing out how the Devil seemed to know about him and how unique Denji’s transformed form was.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 then suspiciously sees Himeno question how interested Makima is in Denji, saying she used to travel all the time but has stayed in Tokyo lately. She attributes it to Denji, questioning if she knows his secret, saying they should get her hammered and ask her about it. Chainsaw Man Episode 7 then transitions into the welcoming party, where all of Division 4 is gathered beside Makima.

Trash @TrashJunkies1 Just watched the most recent episode of chainsaw man and got to 'that bit' flabbergasted is all I can say Just watched the most recent episode of chainsaw man and got to 'that bit' flabbergasted is all I can say https://t.co/D36u5V0CZt

The episode then goes around the group, giving everyone a chance to shine. Himeno says that Makima will be late, while Kobeni, Power, and Denji are seen enjoying the food. Power is also hoarding food and claiming it to be hers, as Aki asks a Hunter named Fushi why he didn’t bring his fiend.

Fushi says that it’s too scary for a place like this, before saying he’s envious of how in control her Devilish side Power is. Denji, meanwhile, is told to order whatever he wants but is having trouble reading the menu’s kanji. However, he sees something called Kisu Tempura and, being reminded of his kiss, quietly asks Himeno about it.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 then sees Himeno say she’s too bashful to do it right now and needs to get a little more drunk first. She promises to make it a juicy one, and asks him to forgive them for trying to kill him. Denji agrees when the Hunter who told him to order whatever he wants tells the rookies to stand up and introduce themselves with their name, age, and Devil contracts.

👑ℂℍ𝔸𝕆𝕊𝕂𝕀𝔻👑 @DatChaosGuy Chainsaw Man fans when they see a teenage boy living in poverty being taken advantage of by almost every person he encounters Chainsaw Man fans when they see a teenage boy living in poverty being taken advantage of by almost every person he encounters https://t.co/ZdgMDMANTh

Aki says they shouldn’t share their contracts in public but both the man next to Denji and Himeno say it’s fine to do so. A Hunter next to Kobeni also asks for hobbies, prompting Denji, Kobeni, Arai, and Power to introduce themselves. It’s revealed that Arai is also contracted with the Fox Devil here, which is explained by the Fox Devil being friendly with humans.

Kobeni reveals she’s also contracted with a Devil, but doesn’t share which Devil it is. It’s subtly revealed that Kobeni has 8 sisters here, as Himeno asks Fushi where his rookie is. He says that they died yesterday, causing all but Himeno to fall silent. Arai asks if people really die that often, which all of the veteran Hunters at the table confirm.

Himeno says that Denji won’t die since he wants a kiss, prompting the Hunter next to Denji to tell him how Himeno gets “friendly” when she’s drunk and no one can escape her. As Denji excitedly fantasizes about his first kiss, Chainsaw Man Episode 7 sees Makima suddenly appear and ask if Denji will be kissing someone.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7: Love triangle?

DuskEnvoy @EnvoyOfGenesis Watched the new episode of Chainsaw Man today and all I got to say is....



"Well, that's traumatic." Watched the new episode of Chainsaw Man today and all I got to say is...."Well, that's traumatic."

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 then sees Denji tell Makima he won’t kiss anyone, prompting Himeno to ask him if they’re kissing, which he confirms. Denji is then seen internally debating how he doesn’t want Makima to see him kiss Himeno, but he does want to kiss Himeno. Trying to change the subject, he brings up how he found a piece of Gun Devil flesh.

Aki points out how an exceptional number of Devils have been found with Gun Devil flesh lately, also pointing out how this latest instance was targeting Denji. He asks her if she knows what Denji’s deal is, to which she says she’ll tell him if he outdrinks her. He agrees, and Himeno also throws her hat in the ring, as Power and Denji also order more food.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 then sees Aki and Himeno both passed out, while the female Devil Hunter next to Kobeni praises how sensible and in control she is. Power attributes it to her “advanced IQ,” saying hers is 100. The female Hunter says hers is also around 100, prompting Power to raise it to 120.

Fushi’s is then revealed to be 134, prompting power to hilariously say hers was 500 or 1,000. Suddenly, Himeno begins kissing Denji, with the rest of the table, including Makima, watching. While Denji relishes how good his first kiss feels, he thinks that something is wrong before it’s revealed that Himeno is so drunk, she’s thrown up in Denji’s mouth.

As everyone laughs, Power points out how Denji is prone to swallowing anything remotely nutritious that gets in his mouth, as he’s seen swallowing the puke. Chainsaw Man Episode 7 then shows a flashback to a young Denji dumpster-diving for food with Pochita, when he makes fun of some rats who are eating puke, questioning what kind of mammals they are.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 then returns to the present, where Denji is being comforted in the bathroom by Arai as he throws up. Arai shares how his mom used to come home drunk all the time, which is why he has such a good method of throwing up. He then shares how jealous he is of Denji’s skills as a Devil Hunter, prompting Denji to point out how Arai is jealous of someone whose first kiss tasted like a barf.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 then jumps to the end of the night, where Makima says she’ll take Aki and his household home while asking Arai to look after Himeno. Fushi points out how Makima paid so they should all be grateful, while Makima questions where Denji went. As Fushi tells her Himeno picked him up and carried him off, viewers see the two walking on a Tokyo street.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 then takes viewers to Himeno’s home, where Denji wakes up and is looking for water. Himeno then walks in and climbs on top of Denji and kisses him, before realizing it’s Denji and questioning what he’s doing in her house. She questions if she brought him here, as Denji says he’s dizzy.

Himeno climbs on top of him once more, pointing out how he’s in love with Makima. She says he can do better than her, lamenting how both he and Aki fawn all over her. She says they should move on, emphasizing the “moo” like a cow, before laying down in bed and beginning to touch Denji’s lips and face. As Chainsaw Man Episode 7 ends, she’s heard asking Denji if he wants to “do it.”

Chainsaw Man Episode 7: In summation

Liv Meg @liv_wall_hoe Me at the end of Chainsawman episode 7 Me at the end of Chainsawman episode 7 https://t.co/cUJso9KCHP

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 is an incredibly exciting episode, as it all but ends the Eternity Devil arc, which many consider being the first major arc in the series. It also begins laying the foundation for future events, thanks to certain hints apparent in this episode.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 is also significant in it sees Denji start to realize the consequences of his carnal desires. It also heightens the thematic significance of his not knowing the difference between a need and a want, especially with how clearly regretful he is of his first kiss transpiring as it did. Had he not pursued Himeno’s kiss just because it had been offered to him, this wouldn’t have happened.

Likewise, the episode ends with yet another carnal desire of Denji’s being given the opportunity to be fulfilled. This will undoubtedly turn into yet another heightening moment for his character, hopefully continuing to sway those anime-only fans who were initially critical of him. Although it’s taken over half the season, Denji is finally starting to develop and shine as another essential new-gen protagonist.

Keep reading Sportskeeda for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news.

Poll : 0 votes