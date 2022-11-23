Chainsaw Man chapter 112: Denji gets a date as Chainsaw Man impostor is revealed and Horseman Devil reappears

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 was released on Tuesday, November 22, bringing with it one of the most Tatsuki Fujimoto-esque sets of developments in recent history. Fujimoto, the creator, author, and illustrator of the series, has truly given fans a lot to wonder about in this latest issue of the smash-hit series.

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 also marks a possible return to bi-weekly serialization for the series. Although possible, the much more likely scenario is that Fujimoto is taking a scheduled break, after publishing weekly issues for around two months straight now.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man chapter 112 in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 sees Asa join Devil Hunter Club, hatch a weaponization plan, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 112: New friends or old enemies?

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 begins with Asa and Yoru visiting the scene of Yuko’s Devil attack after the fact, where they find the Super Strong Uniform Sword in pieces. Yoru comments on how it was a strong weapon, but more fragile as a result. Asa then remembers the girl with the spiral eyes, who many fans theorize to be a Horseman Devil.

Asa asks Yoru if she knew the girl, reminding her that the mysterious girl referred to Asa as her little sister. Yoru, however, says she has no idea, calling her “some mad-woman” and leaving it at that. Asa walks away, saying she hit her head and can’t remember what transpired once the girl showed up. She is, however, positive that the girl brought Yuko back to life and made her giant.

As Asa muses on whether this mysterious girl could be the Justice Devil, Chainsaw Man chapter 112 sees her run into none other than the girl in question. She’s also being accompanied by three other male students, who are subserviently standing behind her.

A shocked Asa and the girl lock eyes, before one of the boys behind her begins speaking and introduces themselves as members of both the Student Council and Devil Hunter Club. The boy talking introduces himself as both the club and student council president, Haruka Iseumi. He explains that the Devil Hunter Club is now down 2 members after Yuko’s attack, with one dying and the other quitting.

He then says that they have something to gain, pointing to one of the other boys and saying that he said she fought well, even better than him "from the sound of it." After pointing out that Asa is also a prospective club member, Iseumi decides to accept her into the Devil Hunter Club. He asks if she has any questions, prompting Yoru to take over and ask whether or not he knows Chainsaw Man’s identity since he’s allegedly part of the club.

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 sees Iseumi laugh heartily before pulling up his shirt and revealing a ripcord exactly like Denji’s in exactly the same spot. Yoru stands there in amazement before putting a stern, almost angry look on her face and saying she has to go because she has something to do today. The two depart, with Iseumi saying her full name despite Asa never sharing it.

jessie @jacixn so he’s the chainsaw man wanna be so he’s the chainsaw man wanna be https://t.co/LfrefkXJZT

As Yoru walks away, Asa appears and asks her if Iseumi really is Chainsaw Man. Yoru confirms that the ripcord proves it, but Asa questions why he would out himself like that, and why Yoru didn't fight him right away. She counters that if she couldn’t even beat Yuko by herself, then there’s no way she can beat Chainsaw Man right now.

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 then sees her elaborate that she is indeed strong, but she needs a strong weapon to beat Chainsaw Man with. She then asks Asa to make a weapon even stronger than the Uniform Sword, threatening to kill her otherwise. Asa agrees, saying she’ll make her the strongest weapon ever, requesting Yoru to hurry up and defeat Chainsaw Man in exchange.

Yoru comments on how suddenly obedient Asa is, to which she responds that the sooner Yoru is gone, the better. Asa elaborates that having Yoru around makes not just her miserable, but the people around her. She furthers that she can handle being in a terrible situation herself, but she won’t drag someone else down with her again.

Asa says she'd do anything to stop it, prompting Yoru to crack the biggest smile yet. She further says she’ll even turn someone into a weapon as an image of her stepping on a chicken appears.

Chainsaw Man chapter 112: How to make a weapon and Denji’s date

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 then sees Asa in a bustling commercial area, looking down at people and cars as they go by. Yoru then tells her that she doesn’t have to use a human, suggesting she use something more important to her than the uniform her mother gave her. However, Asa’s silence is confirmation that no such thing exists.

A cat then approaches Asa, which she pets, while Yoru suggests making the cat her pet and turning it into a weapon. However, Asa says she’d rather kill a human than a cat, but specifies that she doesn't want to kill someone “normal.” She specifies that she wants to kill a criminal or someone who deserves to die, but Yoru explains that it won’t work.

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 sees her elaborate that creating a powerful weapon requires powerful guilt. Since Asa’s criminal compromise is an easy one, it won’t make a strong weapon. Asa reemphasizes her refusal to turn a cat into a weapon, with Yoru suggesting she pick someone between a cat and a criminal.

Kayla 🍂 @hachiko_bb Good morning happy Chainsaw Man Tuesday! 112 was my favorite chapter in part 2 yet!! Good morning happy Chainsaw Man Tuesday! 112 was my favorite chapter in part 2 yet!! https://t.co/gToyu01k8p

She continues, saying that somewhere between the line at which she’s okay killing and the line at which she refuses to kill is where the powerful weapon she’s after lies. Asa repeats part of this before staring out into the crowd, eventually noticing none other than Denji, who is picking up cigarette butts and putting them in the trash.

Asa calls him an idiot and a loser, but also a good person, before comparing him with her current situation of thinking about murdering someone. However, Chainsaw Man chapter 112 sees Denji taking the butts apart and stealing the tobacco they have left inside. He then rerolls them into new cigarettes, stuffing them inside a beat-up box, also revealing a whole bag of boxes.

Realizing he made new cigarettes out of littered ones, she begins following Denji, where he unknowingly eventually leads her to an alleyway. He’s then seen selling the cigarettes to homeless people by marketing them as American cigarettes, selling them for 1,500 yen a pack. Asa sees him rip off homeless people, calling him a piece of crap as she continues stalking him.

She thinks that, while he is somewhere between a cat and a criminal, he is not someone who deserves to die. Chainsaw Man chapter 112 then sees Yoru surprisingly agree with her, while also pointing out that to defeat Chainsaw Man and get her body back, she doesn’t have any other choice. Yoru calls it a necessary evil to put an end to a nightmare, prompting Asa to think of Yuko.

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 then sees Asa finally make her presence known to Denji, prompting him to remember her as the girl who hates Chainsaw Man. She asks him what she’s doing, to which he says he’s selling cigarettes since “part-time jobs are against the rules.” She calls him an idiot, prompting him to tell her to get off his back and leave since he’s a “busy dude.”

Asa asks him if he’s busy tomorrow, to which he says obviously, as well as being busy the day after. He asks her why she asked, and Asa nervously asks him out on a date with her tomorrow if he's free. Chainsaw Man chapter 112 ends with a shocked Denji sheepishly agreeing to go out on the date, unfortunately announcing a one-week series break.

Chainsaw Man chapter 112: In summation

In true Fujimoto fashion, Chainsaw Man chapter 112 answers as many questions as it raises. With the confirmation that the suspected Horseman Devil-girl is still alive, as well as the apparent reveal of the impostor, fans are left wondering how the two are related with their shared appearance in this issue.

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 is also seemingly building toward at least a preliminary conflict between Denji, the real Chainsaw Man, and Yoru. With Asa trying to turn Denji into a weapon via their upcoming date, such attempts may lead to a fight breaking out between the two.

Finally, Chainsaw Man chapter 112 may also sadly mark a return to bi-weekly serialization for the series. While not officially announced, the possibility certainly exists given no official announcement was made when the series first switched to bi-weekly earlier this year. However, it’s more likely that Fujimoto is taking a one week break.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes