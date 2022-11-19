Chainsaw Man chapter 112: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 23, at 12 am midnight JST. After last week's shocking reveal of the impostor Chainsaw Man, fans are incredibly anxious and excited to see how this storyline progresses. There are as many theories as stars in the sky trying to explain this impostor’s appearance, but fans are more eager for an official explanation than any other.

Chainsaw Man chapter 112, however, is unlikely to give fans such an instant explanation for this latest development. The issue will possibly instead build on the presence of this impostor, likely via false reports of “Chainsaw Man’s” activities. Unfortunately, this also means that fans will be waiting for the official explanation well beyond the upcoming chapter.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 112, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 likely to build up impostor Chainsaw Man via reports on activities and more

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 will be a daytime release on Tuesday, November 22 for most international fans. Select international audiences, in addition to Japanese readers, will instead see the issue being released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, November 23.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, November 22

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, November 22

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, November 22

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, November 22

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, November 22

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, November 22

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, November 23

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, November 23

What to expect (speculative)

First and foremost, Chainsaw Man chapter 112 is most likely to focus on Denji, given the appearance of the Chainsaw Man impostor in the last issue. Fans will likely see him begin to suspect or even deduce the existence of the impostor via additional, false reports on “Chainsaw Man’s” activities and actions throughout the city.

This will also likely parlay into an at-school conversation between Denji and Hirofumi Yoshida, where the latter will accuse the former of committing atrocities as Chainsaw Man. This may also be where fans finally see Yoshida and Denji team up, with each having a vested interest in protecting the identity of Chainsaw Man as a heroic figure in society.

Finally, Chainsaw Man chapter 112 may even see Asa Mitaka learn of Yuko’s death via a news report on it. If this happens, it is incredibly likely that the news will attribute her death to Chainsaw Man, whether they know it to be true or not. If this happens, it may finally give Asa Mitaka the kick-in-the-pants she needs to be fully on board with Yoru’s war versus Chainsaw Man.

