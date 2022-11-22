Chainsaw Man episode 7 preview: Himeno set to fulfil her promise, new character introduced

MAPPA has finally released the preview for Chainsaw Man episode 7, as it is set to be released on November 23, 2022, at 1 am JST on Crunchyroll.

The episode will also be available to watch on Hulu in the United States. At the same time, fans in South and South-East Asia will be able to stream the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw the Devil Hunters from Division 4 get trapped on the hotel's eighth floor. As Kobeni and Arai start panicking, the Eternity Devil reveals itself, wanting to make a contract to eat Denji. After Aki mistakenly gets stabbed by Kobeni, unable to find any other way, Denji jumps in to fight the Eternity Devil.

Chainsaw Man episode 7 hints at Kishibe's first appearance

Chainsaw Man episode 7, titled The taste of a kiss, will follow Denji after he jumps inside the Eternity Devil to fight it. Aki, having gotten stabbed by Kobeni, left everyone panicking, thus, Denji had no choice but to take care of the devil himself.

From the preview, it seems evident that the Devil Hunters could safely get outside the hotel. This must mean that Denji might have won the battle against the Eternity Devil. Even the preview showed him rummaging through the Eternity Devil's innards in what seemed to be a very chaotic scene.

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 7 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Also, it seems like Denji's fight against the Eternity Devil was long, given how the other Devil Hunters were shown to be tired from waiting all that time. However, everything seemed to end well, as the Devil Hunters seemed to have gone drinking after they made their way out of the hotel.

Kishibe as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 7 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Also, it seems Kishibe will be making his first appearance in Chainsaw Man episode 7. He is originally a devil hunter from Division 1 but is soon set to introduce himself to the Division 4 devil hunters.

Also, as evident from the preview, it seems like Himeno is set to keep her promise to Denji. She had promised to kiss anyone who would defeat the devil within the hotel. Denji, having done that, will remind her about the same, hoping to get his first kiss.

Himeno as seen in Chainsaw Men episode 7 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Fans will have to wait to learn how Denji's first kiss is set to be. Given how he is in love with Makima, will he go through with it?

Stay tuned as the episode is set to premiere tonight.

