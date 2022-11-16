Chainsaw Man fans claim that Aki is Mappa's favorite after episode 6

After the release of Chainsaw Man episode 6, fans of the anime have good reason to believe that Aki is MAPPA's favorite character. While the manga author Tatsuki Fujimoto himself has a considerable part to play in this, fans can observe how MAPPA has provided extra effort to the scenes involving Aki.

Aki had a huge part to play in Chainsaw Man episode 6 as he was part of several vital scenes with Himeno, Denji, and Kobeni. With him bringing all the characters together at the end of the episode, it seems like MAPPA knew they had to work extra hard in this non-action-packed episode.

Chainsaw Man fans observe MAPPA's special treatment of Aki

Aki was set to play a massive part in Chainsaw Man episode 6 and it seems like MAPPA took the opportunity to animate him a little too well. Seeing how the scenes involving Aki had more detailing, fans have joked about how MAPPA may have a little crush on the character.

whenever aki is in pain mappa always wants to make it slutty

okay why does aki looks so hot getting stabbed

The scene where Aki was in pain after getting stabbed by Kobeni was a fan favorite, as the details on Aki's face were too good. This is also not the first time MAPP has made Aki look attractive while in pain, as he received similar treatment when he was down on the floor after Denji kept kicking his private parts in episode 2.

mappa feeding us well every single time

As fans can observe, Chainsaw Man isn't the first anime where they made a character look attractive when they were in pain, as there were several such instances in Attack on Titan: Final Season's portrayal of Porco, Jean, Armin, etc.

Some fans even observed that MAPPA chose to make some changes in a scene involving him and Denji. As the Eternity Devil kept growing, Aki was set to use his katana. Himeno, who didn't want Aki to use it, held him down using her Ghost Devil's arm. This is when Kobeni, fueled by her fear, tried to stab Denji to death. However, Aki came to the rescue as he shielded Denji, and in the process, got himself stabbed.

WHOEVER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS I SALUTE YOU, THANK YOU FOR FIGHTING FOR OUR CAUSE??

Something to note here is how MAPPA changed Aki's position while rescuing Denji. In the manga, Aki is seen protecting Denji with his body beside him, while in the anime, Aki is seen straddling Denji. While this change has nothing to add to the plot or the anime, Aki and Denji shippers were left speechless as they believed MAPPA had done it on purpose to create an AkiDen (short for Aki x Denji) moment.

As fans started shipping the two characters, even more, one Chainsaw Man manga reader asked others to wait for the arrival of the Angel Devil before they start shipping Aki with someone else.

With that said, Chainsaw Man fans loved how MAPPA portrayed Aki in his and Himeno's shared flashback. Fans couldn't refrain from expressing how adorable Aki looked during the flashback, especially due to his topknot's absence.

The scene where Aki tries to look cool after doing something as dorky as sticking chewing gum on a woman's dress was also a fan-favorite moment for Aki fans.

With Chainsaw Man only done with six episodes, fans can expect several other episodes where MAPPA puts the spotlight on Aki. Hopefully, MAPPA can do justice to the other characters as well.

