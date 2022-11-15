Chainsaw Man Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's new Twitter account confirmed following his suspension

After an account claiming to be Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's sister got suspended, the manga author has now confirmed his new Twitter account.

Tatsuki Fujimoto is one of the quirkiest personalities on Twitter and only recently started posting on the platform claiming to be himself, all the while asking people to believe it is him.

For years, the manga author used an account claiming to be his own younger sister under the alias of "Koharu Nagayama." However, the account got suspended due to its self-declared age, which was lower than what Twitter guidelines require a user to be.

Chainsaw Man creator confirms his new Twitter account

Screenshot of Tatsuki Fujimoto's tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

For years, Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto used an account claiming to belong to his own younger sister. Using this account, he recently started giving live impressions and creator commentary upon the release of the anime episodes.

However, the account got suspended after the user kept claiming to be in the third year of elementary school for two years. Twitter requires users to be at least 13 years old, which explains why Fujimoto's account under the alias "Koharu Nagayama" got suspended.

The same was announced by Chainsaw Man editor Shihei Lin, following which he received a reply from an anonymous account claiming to be Tatsuki Fujimoto himself.

Fans noticed how the way the account asked the editor to believe his identity was similar to how Denji asked Asa Mitaka to believe that he was the Chainsaw Man in the manga's second part.

Shihei Lin confirmed the same the next day, saying that the new Twitter account @ashitaka_eva belonged to "the brother of Tatsuki Fujimoto's little sister," meaning the manga author himself.

As proof of identity, Lin pointed out how the manga author had posted some of the early rejected designs from the manga.

The editor also confirmed that Tatsuki Fujimoto will be using that account for his live impressions during the premiere of the anime's sixth episode, unless the manga author somehow gets Koharu Nagayama's account reinstated.

Up until now, on his new account, Tatsuki Fujimoto has only been posting trivia about his favorite manga and Ghibli films that have fascinated him through time. He has also posted about his failed attempts to get the Koharu Nagayama account reinstated.

He said he was facing several problems while trying to get his account back, one of which was how the language of the form that needed to be filled, regardless of being set for Japanese, kept turning to English.

However, the manga author believes that he can get his Koharu Nagayama account back, due to which he considers @ashitaka_eva as a temporary account and refuses to post any information that he doesn't mind getting deleted later.

