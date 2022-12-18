Chainsaw Man anime’s first-ever super stage leaves the audience disappointed with minor announcements at Jump Festa 2023

Jump Festa 2023 was the first time a Chainsaw Man anime panel took the stage and it was met with resounding applause. Alongside live voice acting, the stage presented information regarding upcoming Chainsaw Man projects and messages from the artists who have sung the ending theme songs.

While no new news about the anime’s second cour was revealed, the first few panels from the upcoming Chainsaw Man chapter 114 were shown to the readers. In contrast to last year’s Festa stage, while this year’s stage was more central and colorful, the information revealed left the fandom a little dissatisfied.

Chainsaw Man Super Stage reveals details of upcoming exhibition and pages from chapter 114 at Jump Festa 2023

The Chainsaw Man panel took the stage at 3.35 pm JST on December 18 and consisted of Toya Kikunosuke, Sogo Sakata, Tomori Kusunoki, and Ai Fairouz, who play Denji, Aki, Makima, and Power, respectively. After the greeting, each panelist shared their favorite scenes with the audience. The stage then showcased the ending theme songs from the 10 episodes that have been aired so far.

Chainsaw Man anime uses a new ending theme for every episode during its first cour, which consists of 12 episodes. The two remaining artists, Eve and Queen Bee, who sang Fight Song and Violence, respectively, sent two written messages that the panelists read aloud. Both artists thanked the audience and the makers for the opportunity and emphasized that they didn’t know whether their songs would be used for episode 11 or episode 12.

After this, the announcements, meager as they were, were made. The Chainsaw Man exhibition will take place in Tokyo on February 24, 2023. The panel also announced that Chainsaw Man volume 13 will go on sale on January 4, 2023. The highlight of the event was the sneak peek of chapter 114, which is set to be published on December 21, 12 am JST. The first page was shown, where Asa and Denji are seen trying to navigate the Infinite Aquarium following the eternity Devil’s intervention.

The stage came to a conclusion with the four cast members live acting some scenes from episodes 3 and 4, to the audience’s delight. Power’s arrival at the Hayakawa household was one of the most prominent ones. In the final segment, Kikunosuke read Mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s letter aloud.

The first page of chapter 114 (Image via Shueisha)

Roughly paraphrased, it said that the later part of the first cour revolves around Himeno, who leaves traces of her existence in Aki’s life the same way she did in Fujimoto’s. He hopes that the audience will connect with Aki on that feeling as it is what he was going for when he wrote the manga. He seldom goes back to read what he has written once he is done with it, but the anime has brought back some memories.

He doesn’t know how popular the anime is, but he is enjoying it immensely and hopes that the fans are too. After this, each of the four panelists thanked the audience and the viewers as the stage came to a close. They once again reminded everyone about the new merchandise that is available courtesy of the Jump Festa event.

Final thoughts

Compared to last year’s Jump Festa event, where Part 2 of the manga was announced, this year’s stage did not reveal any new information. Many fans had hoped for some news regarding the second cour of the anime since the first one will come to an end on December 27. Hopefully, some new information will soon be disclosed regarding this issue.

