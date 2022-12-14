Chainsaw Man episode 10: Future Devil and Kishibe introduced as Aki, Power, and Denji fight for their lives

Chainsaw Man episode 10 officially released on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, bringing with it the fallout from the assault on Tokyo Special Divisions 1 through 4. The episode deals with this fallout primarily by focusing on Aki’s emotional struggles in the aftermath, as well as Denji and Power’s new training regiment.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 is also interspersed with some brief, emotional scenes focused on the loss of Himeno. While the majority of these are centered around Aki, there is a brief moment with Denji which is incredibly telling to both his mentality on her death and the relationship the two shared prior to her passing.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 sees Aki come to terms with the loss of Himeno as Division 4 strengthens themselves

Chainsaw Man episode 10: Love and life lost

Chainsaw Man Episode 10 begins with a TV news broadcast recapping the Katana Man fight seen in the previous installment. It’s then revealed that the TV is in Aki Hayakawa’s hospital room, where he awakens to find Power and Denji eating from his “get well soon” fruit basket. The two argue over the apples and who should eat them, before Aki asks how many people survived.

Denji shares that the only survivors were the three of them, Makima, and Madoka, the Devil Hunter with the glasses, adding that Madoka retired upon surviving. Aki seems briefly distressed by this, before silently pondering upon this news, prompting Denji and Power to leave, taking all the fruit but one apple with them.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 then sees Aki pull out his Curse Devil nail-sword, unsheathing it slightly before asking the Curse Devil how much time he has left. The Curse Devil appears, placing its two mouths over either of Aki’s shoulders and telling him that he only has two years left to live. Aki sheathes the sword and tries to light a cigarette, but the lighter simply does not work.

A Very Early Christmas @EarlyUpLate TGICSMT. Thank God it's Chainsaw Man Tuesday. TGICSMT. Thank God it's Chainsaw Man Tuesday.

As it blazes to life, Aki has a vision of Himeno holding a lighter up to him, one that is of the same make and color as what Aki is using now. His lighter finally lights up as this happens, a saddened Aki lets the cigarette roll out of his mouth before picking it up and crushing it as he sobs over Himeno’s death.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 then sees Denji standing outside his room, trying to go back in for his manga but he decides against it since Aki is now crying. After commenting on how his partner and work friends died, Denji muses on his relationship with Himeno and why he hasn’t cried at all over her death.

He thinks that when Pochita died he was sad, but contradicts this with him not feeling anything for the death of Himeno, who was his first friend. He concludes that he wouldn’t cry if Power or Aki died, but if Makima died, he would be upset for three days or so before returning to normal.

THE PURP SHOW @purpminded420 Aki is one of the very few characters that show true human emotions seeing what his contract is and having to deal with his morality on top of everything else this episode did a great job of displaying that a lot with very little #chainsawman Aki is one of the very few characters that show true human emotions seeing what his contract is and having to deal with his morality on top of everything else this episode did a great job of displaying that a lot with very little #chainsawman https://t.co/rUANQQiJVY

He then muses on how three square meals, baths, and good sleep every night are all he needs in life, before bending down and clutching his chest. He then muses about his heart having disappeared in more ways than one, before questioning why he should take such sorrowful topics so seriously. Chainsaw Man Episode 10 then sees Tendo and Kurose arrive at Aki’s room.

Upon entering, Kurose points out that Aki was crying, as him asks them who they are. The two explain that they’re here to train Tokyo Special Division 4, as Chainsaw Man episode 10 goes into its opening theme sequence. Upon returning, fans are taken to the graveyard full of cross headstones, where flashbacks of Himeno have been primarily situated thus far.

Makima explains how it’s clear that the enemy is after Denji, and that this means Division 4 has to be built up in strength despite the lack of personnel. She explains that she’s introducing Denji and Power to “the perfect teacher,” before coming to a stop at the back of the man whom fans saw Himeno call “sensei.”

Chainsaw Man episode 10: Training starts

Makima goes to introduce him, but he tells her to be quiet, before asking Denji and Power how they felt about their comrades dying. Both of them show indifference, which the man doesn’t react to before asking them if they want revenge. Both say no, which the man yet again doesn’t react to before asking them if they’re on the side of Devils or humans.

Denji says he is on whichever side will take care of him, while Power says whichever one is winning. The man then turns around and tells them that they passed with full points, before saying they’re both a rare breed. He tells Makima to head back, saying he will start with them right now before hugging both of them simultaneously.

He introduces himself as a Devil Hunter from Special Division 1, adding that he loves booze, women, and killing Devils, as well as being called “teacher” by those he’s training. He then begins tightening his grip on the two, choking them out and eventually breaking their necks.

multiple lawsuits against pandora hearts and csm @jeannesfangs [chainsaw man manga spoilers]



hnnhnhngnn i need to talk about how brilliant this entire exchange and resulting visual metaphor is for pinpointing exactly where denji and aki both are in their character arcs with relation to each other [chainsaw man manga spoilers] hnnhnhngnn i need to talk about how brilliant this entire exchange and resulting visual metaphor is for pinpointing exactly where denji and aki both are in their character arcs with relation to each other https://t.co/992hYYLkcM

Chainsaw Man episode 10 then sees the man explain that their biology is the same as humans, with a broken neck making them unable to move. He then pulls out a blood bag, healing them with it and explaining that their ability to heal from drinking blood is the main difference. Denji asks him what that was for, but the man explains that Makima asked him to train them up.

He explains that since the Gun Devil is after Denji’s heart, it’s a problem that he’s constantly taking beatings. He then explains that this is his first time training Devils, but eventually, his “boozy brain” came up with an idea. He calls himself the best Devil Hunter there is, adding that any Devil who can best him would be regarded as the strongest Devil.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 then sees him explain that until they’re strong enough to beat him, he plans to hunt the two of them. Denji and Power say that his brain is diseased, but the man approaches the two and says it’s time to get started. Power creates a hammer for Denji, passing it to him before making another for herself.

𝘑𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳🍍 @Sonix_ZX



#chainsawman #screencap #mappa I love it when they animate my favorite panels from the manga I love it when they animate my favorite panels from the manga#chainsawman #screencap #mappa https://t.co/uUsCdGViNm

Denji swings the hammer at the man as he approaches, but he counters by dodging and swiftly stabbing Denji three times in the chest. He then jams the knife up Denji’s chin through his skull, before removing it and slitting Power’s throat as she rushes him. The man comments on how Denji is immortal and Power is mostly immortal, before commenting on how they had no hesitation about bashing heads in.

He adds that the two have no rights here, before explaining he always broke his toys as a kid because he was too strong. He comments on having always wished for toys that could “take a beating,” before telling Denji and Power that they’ll be a pair of serious contenders with his help and training.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 then returns to Aki, where he tries calling the Fox Devil but it doesn’t come. Kurose explains that the Fox Devil is mad at him, and will likely never help him again, before pointing out Aki’s Curse Devil sword and asking how many more times he can use it. Aki asks if “this” is what they meant by training, which Kurose confirms.

Francesca 🔮✨️ @anneiko27 I'm so sad chainsaw man is ending soon I'm not ready I'm so sad chainsaw man is ending soon I'm not ready 😭😭

Tendo explains that they’re here to provide job consultations before suggesting that Aki should call it quits and retire while it’s a good time. Kurose comments on how if he wants to stay, then Aki will need to make “certain sacrifices.” Tendo adds that he will need contracts with stronger Devils to actually contribute to any fight.

Kurose boils Aki’s choice down to quitting Public Safety and enjoying the time he has left, or staying on and going through “real hell.” Chainsaw Man episode 10 sees Aki say that he can’t quite while the Devils who killed Himeno and his family are still around, prompting Kurose and Tendo to leave now that they’ve got Aki’s answer.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 sees Kurose comment on how his higher-ups were right about the fact that everyone who works in the Special Division is crazy. He suggests that Aki take an objective look at where he is currently, before opening the door and leaving. He then tells Aki that a woman is here to visit him, prompting her to walk in as Aki is seemingly shocked to see who it is.

Chainsaw Man episode 10: Plans hatched and contracts made

BigHeathen @TheBigHeathen Chainsaw Man episode has blossomed the story out quite a bit. Chainsaw Man episode has blossomed the story out quite a bit.

Just as her face is going to be revealed, Chainsaw Man episode 10 shifts perspectives back to Power, Denji, and their new trainer, where it’s now the dead of night. The trainer says he’s heading home for the night but warns them that he will be coming by their apartment the next day. Denji collapses after hearing this, seemingly still unable to think or process anything.

He begins making strange noises, prompting Power to begin punching him and demanding that his brain heals to full capacity. This seemingly does the trick, with Denji suddenly springing back to life and asking how many times he died today. Power says she thinks over 20 but adds that she was unconscious most of the time so she can’t be sure.

The two begin walking home, discussing how fearful their new teacher is and how this new training regiment will suck all the fun out of life. The two question fleeing, but decide that it’s not worth it since they’ll be treated as full-blown Devils by Public Safety. The two then stop and share their anger over the situation, before Power has an idea.

She concludes that their teacher’s mind is ruined by alcohol, suggesting that they use their heads to overcome him. Denji comments on how he’s been thinking lately that he should fight like “one of those smart characters” in a manga, before the two walk off into the night while congratulating themselves about their plan.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 then cuts to the next day, where the teacher is approaching the Hayakawa family’s apartment. Denji and Power, now with glasses on, say it’s time for the “highly cerebral warfare” to begin, with Power launching a surprise attack at the teacher as he opens the door by chucking a spear through.

The teacher instantly recognizes that this is an ambush, with their plan being to make the hunter the hunted. Power then begins manipulating water bottles full of blood on the floor above, prompting several blood spears to crash down onto the teacher. However, he dodges and breaks each and every one of them without getting hit, prompting Denji to swing down from the floor above with an ax.

However, just as Denji is moving to attack, the teacher senses him and counters Denji with a kick to his face, sending his glasses flying. The teacher then calls it their best effort so far, commenting on how prey will apparently use their brains when cornered. He tells them to keep going before explaining why they lost, which is due to Power using too much blood and Denji being unable to see the counter coming.

The teacher calls it a good effort by the pair before saying they can call it a day, departing as Denji happily calls out to Power that they’re done for the day. As Denji tries to get up, however, the teacher flings a knife at his face, which lodges itself squarely in Denji’s forehead. The teacher warns them that beasts shouldn’t trust anything a hunter says, as Denji collapses, seemingly having died once more.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 then cuts to a cargo elevator descending to an unknown location, where Kurose explains that Aki’s contract will be demanding, but they’re not messing with him. Tendo adds that he will be “jumping into a lion’s cage” when he returns to work and that he will need some sort of weapon to defend himself with.

ɿoɈɒɿɈƨinim𝐃ɒ (Wuthering the Waves) @KatarinaNoKami Sad thing about Chainsaw Man is that we'll need to wait another year to get other 12 episodes now Sad thing about Chainsaw Man is that we'll need to wait another year to get other 12 episodes now 😭

The trio then begins walking down a hallway lined with what appear to be prison cells, as Kurose explains that this is where Devils that are captured alive are kept. He adds that they will find Aki the right weapon, before asking if the woman outside of Aki’s room yesterday was his girlfriend. Tendo tells him to mind his own business, but Aki says that it was his partner, Himeno’s, younger sister.

Kurose asks if she took her frustrations out on Aki, but he responds that she gave him a letter instead. Chainsaw Man episode 10 then sees Aki, still in his hospital bed, being surrounded by various letters which Himeno sent to her sister. She explains that she’s giving them to Aki because he should read them, prompting him to pull one out and begin reading it.

Himeno asks about her father and family and if they need anything from her, before commenting on how she’s trying to get Aki to quit Public Safety. This shocks him, with Aki finally realizing that she always did so in order to protect him. The flashback ends here, returning to the present where the trio is still walking down the prison hallway.

SpookyVA @YukikazeRailgun

Could you please eat the scalper devil? My sanity can’t take much more.

Sincerely, Me.

#scalpers #chainsawman Dear Chainsaw Man,Could you please eat the scalper devil? My sanity can’t take much more.Sincerely, Me. Dear Chainsaw Man,Could you please eat the scalper devil? My sanity can’t take much more.Sincerely, Me.#scalpers #chainsawman

They eventually stop at cell 108, where Kurose tells Aki that he will contract with the Future Devil, who is kept in this room. He explains that the contract will likely be steep, with the two other Public Safety employees contracted with it having sacrificed half their lifespan for one, and their eyes and sense of taste and smell for the other.

Kurose comments on how it hopefully likes Aki and will give him a bargain before opening the door for him and telling Aki to go in. As Aki walks in, the door closes behind him, and a single, floating eyeball appears in front of him with no words or sounds said or made. Chainsaw Man episode 10 then ends with Aki and the eye staring at each other, with no further elaborations made.

Chainsaw Man episode 10: In summation

Chainsaw Man episode 10 is a somewhat slower episode than fans may be used to so far, but for good reason. With this episode, nearly all of the setup for the final stages of the Katana Man arc is done, with the series’ final two episodes likely to dive right into the upcoming counterattack by Tokyo Special Division 4.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 also offers some fantastic worldbuilding by introducing the process by which Devil Hunters can make contracts. Additionally, the introduction of Himeno’s sister elevates the impact of Himeno’s death on Aki, especially in the context of his finally realizing why she always wanted them to move to the civilian sector.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 also manages to squeeze in some exciting action amidst the relatively slow set-up scenes thanks to the introduction of Kishibe, Power and Denji’s teacher. While he’s not formally named in the episode, this could be revealed in the upcoming installment, in addition to many more exciting developments.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes