Chainsaw Man episode 10: Denji & Power meet their end in the most brutal of ways

Chainsaw Man episode 10 began airing on local Japanese syndication on Wednesday, December 14 at 12 AM JST. While Japanese fans have already watched and begun discussing the episode online, international fans will have to wait until 1 hour after it airs to watch it on Crunchyroll.

For most international fans, this means Twitter is inundated with Chainsaw Man episode 10 spoilers before they are even able to view the episode. Unfortunately, one such spoiler has seemingly revealed the deaths of two major characters, thanks to a tweet posted by a Twitter user and reputable general anime and manga news source, @shonenleaks (Shonen Leaks).

Now, thanks to the wide following Shonen Leaks has, many fans are fearful for the lives of these characters heading into the upcoming episode. However, things aren’t always as they seem with author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s smash-hit series. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the news of Denji and Power’s supposed deaths in Chainsaw Man episode 10.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 images supposedly see Denji and Power laying dead in a pool of their own blood

The previous installment of the anime adaptation of Fujimoto’s original manga series saw Tokyo Special Divisions 1–4 come under attack, with many narrowly escaping. However, based on the aforementioned image from Chainsaw Man episode 10, it seems two of these survivors may have been destined for death no matter what.

The image in question shows Denji and Power laying in a pool of their own blood, with Power’s throat seemingly slit and Denji appearing to have been stabbed in the chest. Fans can see, near Denji’s right hand, a hammer made out of Power’s Blood Fiend abilities, which fans have seen used to create various shapes and sizes of weapons up to this point.

However, it seems that this was not enough to save the pair against whatever foe awaits them in Chainsaw Man episode 10. While many fans were expecting a respite for Denji, Power, and the other survivors of the Katana Man’s assault, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

That being said, the theme of “looks can be deceiving” is one that exists at the core of the series, forming much of its identity in general, and particularly in the first part. As a result, fans may not be getting the full picture of what happens in Chainsaw Man episode 10 based on this one image.

This seems to be especially true when considering that Power is a Fiend, and Denji, a Hybrid, meaning both are able to take much more severe levels of punishment than normal humans. In just the last episode, fans saw Denji come back from being shot squarely in the head from an all-but point-blank range. As a result, fans should keep an open mind and not cement the pair’s deaths as certain just yet.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

