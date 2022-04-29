10 loneliest anime protagonists of all time

The loneliest anime protagonists often have tragic backstories or other reasons that force them into self-isolation. They don't necessarily need to want the company of others, as loneliness is sometimes referred to as solitude. Either way, they're isolated from other characters and are often emotionally distant from reality.

More often than not, these lonely anime protagonists eventually fit in with society again. However, the journey to get there isn't easy. Those who suffer from feelings of isolation can often relate to the loneliest anime protagonists.

Top ten loneliest anime protagonists

10) Phosphophyllite (Land of the Lustrous)

Phosphophyllite (more commonly referred to as Phos) is a Gem whose mental stability degrades as the series progresses. There is another species known as Lunarians who hunt Gems for the primary purpose of using their bodies as decorations.

Unsurprisingly, some people see Phos as one of the loneliest anime protagonists after the hardships they go through in the series. Phos' actions become more antagonistic as the series progresses, although it extends past basic loneliness.

9) Takashi Natsume (Natsume's Book of Friends)

Takashi Natsume can be considered one of the loneliest anime protagonists simply because of his upbringing. He was an orphan who had a lonely childhood due to his odd behavior. Takashi possessed the ability to see spirits, which drove away some potential friends in his youth due to their inability to see those spirits.

Poor Takashi Natsume was never quite at home in his youth when his parents died due to constantly moving from home to home. Interestingly, some of the yokai he meets are also affected by loneliness.

8) Saitama (One Punch Man)

"I never could have imagined that being a hero would be so lonely..."

He might be one of the most overpowered anime protagonists of all time, but that strength comes at a cost. At the beginning of the series, Saitama has an existential crisis, partially because he's too powerful.

One Punch Man does an interesting job exploring depression. Saitama doesn't have contact with his family, although things do get better for him as the series progresses.

7) Rei Kiriyama (March Comes In Like A Lion)

Although he's an excellent shogi player, Rei Kiriyama's traumatic childhood has left him feeling lonely at the beginning of the anime. He has all of the stereotypical introvert qualities, such as being shy and socially inept.

He's put in a world he's not quite ready for, even if he has the money to pay for his own apartment. His interactions with the Kawamoto family open him up and make him go from one of the loneliest protagonists to moving past his old traumas.

6) Hachiman Hikigaya (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU)

Hachiman Hikigaya is a pessimistic cynic who still helps other characters out, even if it's tantamount to social suicide. He's self-loathing and is often seen as a social outcast by other people, which can make him seem like one of the loneliest anime protagonists.

The series (its full English name is My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected) often explores teen social interactions. Hachiman wants friendship, even if he lies that he doesn't want it.

5) Kotaro (Kotaro Lives Alone)

Kotaro Lives Alone is a 2022 anime on Netflix that is full of heartfelt moments, despite the protagonist's unfortunate circumstances. The main protagonist, Kotaro, lives in an apartment all by himself. Kotaro's father is looking for him, even though he has a restraining order against him, and his mother is dead.

There is something heartwarming about seeing his neighbors trying to take care of him and being the adult figures he desperately needed in his life. It's a series with some undertones related to child neglect and abuse, which definitely makes him one of the loneliest protagonists in recent years.

4) Guts (Berserk)

The Berserk series is home to many messed-up moments, so it's not surprising that Guts would be as lonely as he is. He's a loner who used to think he was safest by himself, but this line of thinking changes as the series progresses. Anti-social characters tend to be solitary, and Guts feared making new friends like those he lost to the Eclipse.

The final volume of this legendary manga will be released in Fall 2022, although there hasn't been an anime in nearly half a decade. At the very least, he has made new bonds since his initial days as one of the loneliest protagonists.

3) Shoya Ishida (A Silent Voice)

Bullies aren't popular people, so it's not surprising to see Shoya Ishida eventually become a social outcast after he bullied a deaf girl. This dramatic anime movie has several instances where he seems like one of the loneliest protagonists, such as him:

Intending to commit suicide

Struggling to find acceptance in himself after all he's done

Being seemingly isolated from society

A Silent Voice is a touching movie, especially since it involves Shoya learning to love himself again, thus allowing him to integrate into society like a normal person again.

2) Tatsuhiro Satō (Welcome to N.H.K.)

There is a term in Japan known as a hikikomori. This term refers to somebody who has severe social withdrawal, often related to self-isolation. The protagonist of this series, Tatsuhiro Satō, believes that the Nihon Hikikomori Kyōkai (N.H.K.) has conspired against him to make him a hikikomori.

It's all in his mind, particularly as an excuse for him to blame something other than himself for his loneliness. He eventually gets some therapy to better himself, leading to him having a much better life.

1) Tomoko Kuroki (WataMote)

Well, the anime's real name is No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! However, it's much simpler to refer to it as WataMote. Aside from that, Tomoko Kuroki is a lonely protagonist who thought she would be popular simply because she played some otome games.

She's a lonely character who really doesn't want to be lonely. It doesn't help that she has social anxiety, which makes her attempts at socializing far more difficult than for the average person. Add some questionable actions that ruin her socialization attempts, and it's clear why she's one of the loneliest anime protagonists out there.

She eventually gets some friends, even if it's clear that she still has some social problems.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

