Is Saitama emotionless in One Punch Man?

One Punch Man is arguably one of the most popular and beloved modern Shonen Animanga series of our time. Saitama, the protagonist, became so strong that he could beat some of the strongest characters with one punch.

While one might be grateful and excited to have powers of this level, the Caped Baldy certainly doesn’t seem to enjoy it. The One Punch Man fanbase wonders if Saitama is emotionless in the series.

One Punch Man: Does Saitama show emotions in the series?

Based on how he reacts to situations during the series, it is easy to assume that he is a person that cannot show their emotions. However, it would be wrong to call him emotionless.

Before Saitama became a hero, he was sad about not getting through job interviews, and the idea of becoming a hero certainly excited him. Pre-bald Saitama showcased his emotions.

However, after the “rigorous” training, he became so powerful that no one could challenge him. It’s easy to lose interest in fighting when your skills aren’t being put to the test.

Fandom @getFANDOM



(via @aitaikimochi) 'One-Punch Man' creator ONE is 'super excited' for Sony's live-action movie — 'It’s all thanks to the fans! I’m beyond thankful'(via @ONE_rakugaki 'One-Punch Man' creator ONE is 'super excited' for Sony's live-action movie — 'It’s all thanks to the fans! I’m beyond thankful'(via @ONE_rakugaki, @aitaikimochi) https://t.co/L1K6EwIkCC

Every fighter aims to become stronger than they were the previous day, and so does Saitama. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a single person that could challenge the Caped Baldy in One Punch Man.

But when Boros invaded Earth and decided to challenge Saitama, one could observe that Saitama was excited by the idea of having his skills put to the challenge.

While he didn’t believe Boros would push Saitama’s limits, he was impressed and declared the extraterrestrial being to be one of the strongest beings he fought.

Saitama has repeatedly shown signs of frustration during the series. While Saitama might have beaten some of the most formidable beings, he certainly couldn’t take out the mosquito.

The Caped Baldy was highly frustrated when he played a 2D fighting game against King. The latter continuously defeated Saitama since he didn’t have the same skill set that King had.

These instances serve as solid evidence supporting the fact that Saitama does show emotions in One Punch Man.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar