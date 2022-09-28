Overlord season 4 episode 13: Princess Renner pledges allegiance to the Sorcerer Kingdom

The season finale of Overlord season 4 was quite spectacular as it was able to showcase the despair Climb went through as he was unaware of the ploy that was unfolding in front of him. The majority of Overlord season 4 episode 13 was shown from Climb's perspective as he tried his best to keep Princess Renner safe from the Sorcerer King.

Climb has been loyal to Princess Renner for a long time, and it appears that he has gradually fallen in love with her. With the Re-Estize Kingdom annihilated, Climb wanted to help Renner get to safety. However, he decided to obey the Princess's orders and stay back in the kingdom to fulfill his duty.

Overlord season 4 episode 13: Princess Renner becomes a demon

Princess Renner and King Ramposa III - Overlord IV (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord season 4 episode 13 titled The Witch of the Falling Kingdom, opens with Princess Renner on her way to meet her father, King Ramposa III, with Climb. She had a plan to save as many people as possible by concealing the royal crown within the kingdom, thus forcing the Sorcerer King to not annihilate the entire capital.

After obtaining the crown from her father, Renner assigns Climb to hide it within the city and return it to her safely. Before he left, Ramposa even ordered Climb to flee the kingdom with his daughter, promising her hand in marriage as a reward. However, Climb stayed loyal to Princess Renner's orders and decided to fulfill his duties. Thus, he went to hide the crown within the city.

Aura and Mare fulfilling their duties - Overlord IV (Image via Madhouse)

After successfully concealing the crown, Climb came across Mare as he was making his way back to the palace. He spared him, as he didn't want many casualties. In the meantime, Aura reached the Magical Guild to collect the magic items from the kingdom. She killed the head magic caster and asked her beasts to annihilate the rest until she could collect the magical items.

Elsewhere, as Climb reached the palace, he was redirected to the throne room by a note. As he entered the room, he found Princess Renner in front of her father's dead body while the Sorcerer King, Albedo, Demiurge, and Cocytus gazed down from the throne.

Sorcerer King Ainz Ooal Gown from Overlod IV (Image via Madhouse)

When Ainz recognized Climb, he decided to challenge him to a one-on-one battle. The former drew his sword against Climb, who was using Gazef Stronoff's Razor Edge. Climb made use of the ring Stronoff had given him to push his powers way past his limits. However, his efforts were in vain, as Ainz decided to use his spell Grasp Heart to kill Climb.

Later, Climb woke up to find out that he had been revived by the Sorcerer King at the request of Princess Renner. But in exchange for his revival, she was turned into a demon and had to pledge her allegiance to the Sorcerer Kingdom. As she was set to live a life of eternity as a demon, Princess Renner asked Climb to join her as a demon as well, so that they could live together forever, and Climb complied.

Climb got killed and revived by the Sorcerer King - Overlord IV (Image via Madhouse)

When Princess Renner came out of the room, she saw Albedo waiting for her and ran to express her gratitude to the Sorcerer King. It was then revealed that Princess Renner was the one who sold out her kingdom for eternal life. In fact, Princess Renner's suggestions influenced the majority of the overall plan. She pledged her allegiance to Albedo and was rewarded with another Seed of the Fallen.

After Albedo left, Princess Renner gave a monologue on how she didn't expect the Sorcerer King himself to help her with her plan. She also imagined how she would treasure her time with Climb, as she began singing and dancing in the room. With her song playing in the background, we got to see a few flashbacks depicting how Renner reached this outcome.

Albedo about to punish Phillip for tarnishing her name - Overlord IV (Image via Madhouse)

In the end, we even got to see how Albedo chose to deal with Phillip. He brought him the severed heads of his people, as she was planning to keep her word to Phillip's father, to make his son suffer the same fate his people did.

Final Thoughts

Overlord season 4 episode 13 was an excellent watch, as the season finale was filled with various instances of deceit. The anime was able to showcase a war with one side being at an overwhelming advantage, making it even more interesting.

Ainz Ooal Gown and Albedo - Overlord IV (Image via Madhouse)

The final scene of the episode saw Raeven and his men gather to pledge their allegiance to the Sorcerer King. Ainz announced that the army of the Sorcerer Kingdom was about to destroy every other noble in the kingdom and return home. Meanwhile, Raeven and his men were to govern the country as usual until any new changes were to be conveyed to them by the Sorcerer Kingdom.

Ainz Ooal Gown was successful in his plan to make all of his enemies aware of the foolishness of challenging the Sorcerer Kingdom's power. Thus, he felt that the damage he caused was all worth the effort.

While Overlord season 5 hasn't been officially announced yet, we are sure that Madhouse won't miss the opportunity to make another season.

