Overlord season 4 episode 12: Cocytus and Aura begin their attack on the royal capital

Episode 12 of Overlord season 4 was quite engrossing as it showed each of the characters within the Re-Estize Kingdom's perimeter waiting for their eventual doom. The episode can be broken into three parts, as each part covers a different aspect of the story.

The first part follows Ainz's perspective as he looks forward to the fruition of his plans. The second part delves into the plight of those who want to survive and flee. Lastly, the third part follows the people who were brave enough to stand their ground and fight for their nation.

Overlord season 4 episode 12 sees the Sorcerer Kingdom's army breach the Capital

Overlord season 4 episode 12, titled Invasion of the Royal Capital, starts off with Pandora's Actor reporting to Ainz about his encounter with Riku Aganeia. While Albedo believed that Pandora's Actor shouldn't have bent his knee in front of anyone while in disguise as the Sorcerer King, Ainz thought of it as a brilliant act as it caused Aganeia to drop his guard.

Considering there is still a lot to uncover about the new foe, Ainz plans on purposely losing once again so that he can get a better understanding of his enemy's powers. After announcing this decision, Ainz heads to the royal capital to end the war.

Lakyus being attacked by her members - Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Meanwhile, in the Re-Estize Kingdom, Princess Renner returns to the castle with Climb and Brain Unglaus to have a final meet-up with the Blue Rose. Here, all the Blue Rose members, except for Lakyus, act suspiciously, as they eventually start attacking their leader in an effort to control her mind.

The Blue Rose members knew that Lakyus would want to defend the kingdom, but they wanted to survive and run away. Therefore, they had to attack their leader, to forcibly take her with them.

Princess Renner was unfazed by the events as she believed that there must have been a reason for them to attack Lakyus. She chose not to join Blue Rose in their escape, and instead decided to stay back in the kingdom and perform her duties.

Princess Renner trying out Gazef Stronoff's sword (Image via Madhouse)

Brain Unglaus had no intention of leaving the royal capital, and he was determined to defeat the Sorcerer Kingdom. So after handing Gazef Stronoff's sword to Climb, he went to the forefront of the capital.

Meanwhile, Aura and Cocytus breached the palace walls, as both were heading deep into the city. Here, Aura was heading to the Magical Guild with her beasts, while Cocytus was heading to the palace.

On his way to the palace, Cocytus encounters Brain Unglaus. Their fight only really lasted a few seconds, as the several boosts weren't enough for Brain to deal any damage to Cocytus.

However, Cocytus respected Brain's resolve as a warrior as he chose to keep his sword as a trophy. He also made sure that his opponent's body was preserved by using ice. Moreover, he also walked around a block of houses to try and avoid freezing the surrounding area around Brain Unglaus's frozen body.

Final Thoughts on Overlord season 4 episode 12

Brain Unglaus - Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord season 4 episode 12 was quite beautiful due to the fact that it showed us the different ways people tend to react when they are forced to face adversity. Brain Unglaus demonstrated his fortitude by attempting to defend the Re-Estize Kingdom. Unfortunately, he was unable to do so and died at the hands of Cocytus.

While there is really no one left to defend the Re-Estize Kingdom, it seems like it might be time for the Black Scripture to make their appearance as we head straight into the season finale of Overlord.

Overlord season 4 episode 13 will air on September 27, 2022.

