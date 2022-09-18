Overlord season 4 episode 12: Release date, time, and what to expect

Episode 12 of Overlord season 4 is right around the corner as fans look forward to learning more about Dragon Lord Tsa. Ainz has been eager to learn about other players within the game and thinks that he has finally found someone against whom he could go all out.

In the meantime, after Prince Zanac’s death, King Ramposa III has again taken control over his kingdom. However, he is waiting for his imminent death through the Sorcerer Kingdom’s forces. Cocytus, Aura, and Mare have already begun their march to the capital.

When will Overlord season 3 episode 12 be released?

Pandora's Actor as Ainz Ooal Gown (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord season 4 episode 12, titled Invasion of the Royal Capital, will be released on September 20, 2022, at 10 pm JST. The release date and time will be different in varying time zones worldwide.

The anime will be available to watch on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Germany, and Ani-One Asia (for members only). Overlord season 4 is set to have a total of 13 episodes, which means that after the release of episode 12, we will only be left with the season finale.

Episode 12 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 6 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 8 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 9 am EDT

British Standard Time: 2 pm BST

Indian Standard Time: 6.30 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: 3 pm CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time: 8.30 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 9 pm PHT

What to expect from Overlord season 4 episode 12?

Overlord season 4 episode 12, titled Invasion of the Royal Capital, will mainly focus on Cocytus, Aura, and Mare’s attack on the Re-Estize Kingdom. With the help of Pandora’s Actor and Albedo, Ainz is clear on who he should watch out for.

Cocytus, Aura, and Mare seem to be successful in their attacks, as all three of them have taken down the main cities in the kingdom almost all by themselves. While there seem to be some soldiers left with Brain Unglaus leading the line, it should be a piece of cake for Ainz’s Floor Guardians.

In the meantime, Tina and Tia may be planning something since they share their poisoning lesson, as shown in the preview for the next episode. They claim that their three-step poisoning method could kill anyone instantly.

What happened last time?

Overlord season 4 episode 11, titled Well-Prepared Traps, focused on the introduction of Dragon Lord Tsa and Red Drop’s Azuth Aindra as a duo. Ainz sent Albedo and Pandora’s Actor instead of himself to test out the two warrior’s strength, especially Demon Lord Tsa, who dubbed himself Riku Aganeia.

Pandora’s Actor fought against Riku Aganeia while Azuth Aindra fought against Albedo. While Dragon Lord Tsa was taking the battle up a notch every minute, Pandora’s Actor tried to put a stop to it. This was when Albedo interrupted the fight, thus breaking it off.

Azuth Aindra waiting for Dragon Lord Tsa in Overlord IV episode 11 (Image via Madhouse)

Later, when Dragon Lord Tsa and Azuth Aindra regrouped, we learned that Tsa was the one who gave Aindra the battlesuit, and he was now considering giving it to someone else. But it seems like Ainz's trick worked as Tsa was left confused over who the player was and who the NPC was between Ainz and Albedo due to Pandora's Actor's battle power.

