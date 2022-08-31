Overlord Season 4 Episode 9: Red Drop responds to the Sorcerer Kingdom’s attacks

Episode 9 of Overlord Season 4 was fantastic, with the war beginning on all fronts. The episode's animation was flawless, and the CGI work done on the undead was just about perfect. Not many anime out there can pull off CGI the way Madhouse has been able to do with Overlord.

The previous episode saw the Holy Kingdom mistranslated as Theocracy. Thankfully, this episode's subtitles were updated. The episode also didn't waste any time on transitions; instead, the plot moved forward smoothly. Along with this, we were also introduced to a few new characters, giving us an understanding of their varied personalities.

Overlord season 4 sees the war begin in episode 9

King Ramposa III from Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord season 4, episode 9, titled Countdown to Extinction, starts with King Ramposa III asking for mercy for his kingdom in exchange for his head to Albedo. However, Albedo laughs it off, saying that the Sorcerer Kingdom had decided to wage war on the Re-Estize Kingdom, and the decision wouldn't change,

The war was supposed to start one month after the declaration. It would only start sooner if Re-Estize Kingdom's soldiers decided to infiltrate E-Rantel.

Brain Unglaus from Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

After some time, we see Brain Unglaus and a woman discussing the war declared by the Sorcerer Kingdom. Here, Brain shares how he witnessed Gazef's defeat against Ainz Ooal Gown.

He doesn't want his students to suffer the consequences of war, as a result of which he will try to lead them to safety in the Council State. Brain believes that his swordsmanship could live on through his students.

The month passes as the Sorcerer Kingdom tricks people into believing they have taken refuge in E-Rantel. Ainz congratulated Demiurge and Albedo for a job well done. While the process of eradicating the cities and towns was going smoothly, Ainz was worried that things were going too smoothly.

Ainz wants his Guardians to learn from his mistakes and grow more robust so they can be prepared for any stronger guild threatening their rule.

The next attack was to be made on a seaside town called E-Naeul, which was very weak in military power. Ainz took a much weaker force to fight them. Furthermore, some neighboring towns were left with some survivors as well.

Ainz refrained from explaining the situation to them just then. But the truth is, Nigredo, Albedo's older sister, had asked for mercy for the people. At this request, Pestonya convinced Ainz that it could be in the Kingdom's best interest if some survivors were left alive to spread fear for the Sorcerer Kingdom.

We are then taken to Port City E-Naeul, where the episode invests some time in introducing us to the new characters and their personalities. Count Naeura and Scama Elbero talk about the undead forces marching towards the town that could decimate them. However, the Four Armaments led by Elbero, were not planning to leave.

We were also introduced to Priestess Lilynette, who is very popular among men. But in a twist of the tale, people discovered that she was interested in being the concubine of Count Naeura's third son, who was 12 years old. These events were played out as humorous parts of the episode.

Later, we were pushed into battle as the Undead, led by Death Knight and Death Warrior, charged towards the town. The Four Armaments did their best to stop Death Warrior and Death Knight, but their strength fell too short.

This was when Death Knight and Death Warrior were shot down by a Gundam-esque adamantite warrior, who was part of the Re-Estize Kingdom's Red Drop. So now we finally have some formidable opponents that could take on Ainz Ooal Gown and the Sorcerer Kingdom.

Final thoughts on Overlord season 4 episode 9

Episode 9 of Overlord Season 4 is a must-watch as the episode brings in numerous plot points that will affect the future events of the series. Ainz finally found some opponents that could fight back against his forces. This should excite him. We look forward to seeing how he deals with this situation.

If the Red Drop has decided to show itself again, chances are that there could be more adamantite groups or adventurers that may take Re-Estize's side in the war. Along with this, there is also a threat that there could be another player just like Ainz, who is stuck in the game.

However, only the next episode could give us a clear answer concerning the future events.

Overlord season 4 episode 10 will air on September 6, 2022.

