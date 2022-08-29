Overlord Season 4 Episode 9: Release date, time, and what to expect

Episode 9 of Overlord Season 4 is something fans have been anticipating ever since King Ramposa III made his dire request to Albedo. The anime's plot has taken a drastic turn as things get out of the hands of Ainz. He seldom had control over his floor guardians, and now it is coming to show.

Ainz Ooal Gown has been making his move to expand his country. During this time, he has been doing all that he can to maintain good relationships with neighboring nations. But after feeling threatened by the Overlord, a few exceptions have decided to fight back. Unfortunately so, the Sorcerer Kingdom’s strength is way beyond its limits.

When will Overlord season 4 episode 9 be released?

Ainz Ooal Gown (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord season 4 episode 9 titled “Countdown to Extinction” will be released on August 30, 2022, at 10:00 pm JST. The release date for the same will differ across different time zones worldwide.

Season 4 episodes of Overlord will be available to watch on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Germany, and Ani-One Asia (for members only). This season is set to have a total of 13 episodes. This means that, after the release of episode 9, we will be left with four more episodes of the anime.

As for the episode’s release internationally, they are scheduled to be released simultaneously at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 6:00 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 8:00 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 9:00 am EDT

British Standard Time: 2:00 pm BST

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: 3:00 pm CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time: 8:30 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 9:00 pm PHT

What happened last time?: Recap of Episode 8

Phillip, the Baron Montserrat (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord season 4 episode 8 titled “An Unexpected Move” followed a series of events. It explained the arrangement between the Sorcerer Kingdom and the Holy Kingdom, where the former was to provide humanitarian aid to the latter. The transport for which was to take place through the Re-Estize Kingdom.

However, Phillip, the new Baron Montserrat, who was being manipulated by Albedo, didn’t like this. The Sorcerer Kingdom providing aid to the Holy Kingdom would mean that the crops would not be sold, consequently causing him and other nobles significant losses. To stop this from happening, Phillip, as well as other nobles, decided to attack and steal from the convoy. Unfortunately, this happened in the Re-Estize Kingdom.

When Albedo found out about this, she quickly apprehended Hilma, who was the one supposed to keep an eye on Phillip. While Albedo tried to punish her, Ainz defended her by blaming himself for the chain of events. Looking at Ainz’s rightfullness, Hilma fell for Ainz.

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via Overlord IV) The king's merciful judgement(via Overlord IV) The king's merciful judgement 🙌 (via Overlord IV) https://t.co/8Ok40WqQIV

Later, Ainz and the Floor Guardians had a private strategy meeting. Here, Albedo explained the “carrot and stick” plan. When the question came forward as to how to deal with the robbers, the Floor Guardians suggested killing them. Ainz tried to avoid bloodshed, but due to some misunderstanding on Demiurge’s side, he believes that this was Ainz’s plan all along.

According to him, Ainz was planning to make such a matter of national interest by declaring war on the Re-Estize Kingdom. Subsequently, Ainz wasn’t able to stop the chain of events causing the Sorcerer Kingdom and its allies to declare war on Re-Estize Kingdom.

In the Re-Estize Kingdom, Prince Zanac and King Ramposa III tried to come up with solutions for the same. This was when Albedo arrived in the Kingdom, and King Ramposa III came up with the solution he had in mind. He offered the Sorcerer Kingdom his head in exchange for mercy for the Re-Estize Kingdom.

What to expect from Overlord season 4 episode 9?

Overlord season 4 episode 9 will primarily give us the Sorcerer Kingdom’s response to the request made by King Ramposa III. According to the preview made available to the public, Overlord season 4 will continue with the Sorcerer Kingdom’s plan to expand their nation.

The war with the Re-Estize Kingdom is set to take place; however, no one should find out that Ainz was behind the ploy. This was to be taken care of by Albedo, who was controlling the nobles, and Demiurge, who was to do information control. In the meantime, the rest of the Floor Guardians were to annihilate cities and towns one by one.

Hence, the next Overlord episode may entirely focus on scheming and war-tact.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar