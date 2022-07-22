10 anime to watch if you like Overlord

Overlord is an Isekai anime where the protagonist gets stuck in the virtual reality of a role-playing video game Ygdrassil when he can't log out despite the servers shutting down.

The show debuted in 2015, adapted from the light novel series written by Kugane Maruyama. Overlord boasts one of the best premises for MMORPG gaming fans with tremendous action sequences, rendering it one of the best the genre has to offer.

In this list, we've curated 10 animes for fans of Overlord.

Re: ZERO, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, and 8 other anime shows similar to Overlord

1) Sword Art Online

It would be criminal not to kick off the list with a show that catapulted the Isekai genre to the popularity it now enjoys. Although the debate still persists as to whether Sword Art Online belongs to the genre, it can't be denied that the show ticks off some major elements that an Isekai is supposed to have.

Sharing the setting of a video game with Overlord, Sword Art Online revolves around Kirito and Asuna as they are trapped in the virtual reality game, "Sword Art Online," and must clear the challenges in it to escape.

2) No Game No Life

Sora and Shiro are two step-siblings who are yanked out of their NEET life when they are made an offer by Tet, a god from a different realm. Tet will allow them to come live in his world if they can win a game of chess. However, Disboard, the world of games they end up in is far from a dystopian paradise. The siblings are thrown into a world where the game is the law and everything depends on who wins and who loses.

Like Overlord, No Game No Life features a game-driven plot, while raising questions about the unhealthy obsession that gamers can cultivate over time.

3) Re: ZERO

If you're looking to indulge in a good psychological thriller with Isekai being your jam, Re: ZERO should feature in your watchlist.

On his way home from a konbini, Subaru Natsuki suddenly finds himself transported to a different reality where he is killed shortly after. It is revealed that Natsuki has the ability to manipulate time and he ends up reincarnated after every death. He embarks on a journey to use his newfound power to help Emilia secure the throne of that world.

Perhaps not as game-oriented as Overlord, the show is highly regarded for its edgy twist on the Isekai genre.

4) That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

A masterstroke in the Isekai genre, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime became an instant hit when the light novel adaptation debuted on screen.

Satoru Mikami, an ordinary salaryman from Tokyo, gets isekai'd in a fantasy world after being stabbed to death. He doesn't retain his human form in that realm, but finds himself to have become slime upon regaining consciousness. Satoru, as a sentient slime, gets the ability to devour anything, which allows him to adopt its physical appearance.

The show revolves around Satoru as he navigates the unfamiliar world and strives to make his presence indomitable.

5) Log Horizon

The premise of Log Horizon is really similar to that of Overlord in that they both feature characters stuck in an RPG game with no way out, falling neatly in the Isekai niche.

The socially awkward Shiroe is a contestant in a massively popular MMORPG game called Elder Tale. After the game is heavily updated in the hopes of making it even more exciting, all hell breaks loose when over thirty thousand players can't log out and are stuck in virtual reality.

Shiroe and his friends Naotsugu and Akatsuki must team up and find a way to overcome the challenges that the world keeps presenting and get them all out.

6) Death Parade

Besides Overlord, you'll definitely be reminded of Squid Game once you begin this series. The idea of mundane childhood games being used as a tool for fatal judgment is heavily incorporated in Death Parade.

The show features a fresh take on the afterlife and the judgements one must receive for salvation. Souls after death are escorted to bars which act as gateways for the afterlife. To be able to get through, they must win the Death Games, which will determine their fate, and whether their soul is deserving of reincarnation or eternal banishment into the void.

7) GATE

Characters from Gate (Image via A-1 Pictures)

An Isekai twist to the military setting and war genre, GATE revolves around Yoji Itami, who is tasked with investigating a mysterious realm, a portal to which appears out of the blue. The new world is home to monsters in medieval armory who pose a threat to humanity.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces decide to infiltrate the unknown dimension by setting up camps there and mingle among the inhabitants to gather information and prepare for a war against the hostiles.

8) How To Not Summon A Demon Lord

Here we have another NEET protagonist, Takuma Sakamoto, who finds himself transported into his favorite MMORPG game, under mysterious circumstances. Despite having a generic isekai plot, How To Not Summon A Demon Lord is lighter in tone and has comedic elements.

Two girls in the game, Rem and Shera, are revealed to be the ones to summon Takuma to make him their servant, but the tables are turned when they are the ones who come under control of Takuma after the spell they used rebounces. Definitely not as hardcore as Overlord, the show is enjoyable if harem isekai is your jam.

9) Drifters

Set in a historical fantasy world, Drifters tells the story of Shimazu Toyohisa, a character based on an actual Japanese samurai from the 16th century, and his transportation to a different world after being fatally wounded in the Battle of Sekigahara.

Toyohisa gets acquainted with a group of warriors like him who ended up there under similar circumstances and call themselves "drifters." As he joins them, he must stop the rival group "Ends" from destroying their world. Although it differs significantly from the premise of Overlord, the series is bound to impress fans with its epic world-building and electrifying action scenes.

10) Btooom!

Unlike Overlord, Btooom! is not an isekai, but it contains elements of high stakes gaming and survival, the quintessential facets of most isekai shows.

Protagonist Ryota Sakamoto is a top player of a combat video game called Batooom. One day he wakes up to find himself on an island, and he soon realizes that he has been brought there as a player in the real life version of the video game. Sakamoto must display the skills that he has honed in the game with his life on the line.

