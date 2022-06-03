10 strongest characters from Sword Art Online, ranked

Sword Art Online is one of the most infamous, yet iconic, anime out there. The anime features various characters exploring virtual realities while fighting powerful enemies. Some characters are plainly more powerful than others based on the combat scenes and extensive lore. Most of these characters seem to be from the Alicization Arc due to the introduction of powerful Sacred Arts that manipulate the nature of Underworld.

Let's trawl through the list and look at the much famed and strong characters from Sword Art Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's personal views. It also contains spoilers for each season of Sword Art Online listed.

Gabriel Miller, Asuna, Sinon, and 7 other strongest characters in Sword Art Online

1) Kazuto Kirigaya: Star King Kirito

Kirito as he appears as the Star King (Image Credits: Sword Art Online, Aniplex, A-1 Pictures)

Kazuto Kirigaya is the main character of Sword Art Online and one of the most well-known anime protagonists. Ever since the beginning of Sword Art Online's Aincrad Arc, he has been touted as one of the strongest swordsmen in the series. His iconic dual-wielding ability allows him to use two incredibly powerful swords to easily overwhelm his opponents.

Towards the end of Aliciation: War of Underworld, he gained access to admin-level abilities, which allowed him to take down Gabriel Miller. He became known as the Star King due to his unmatched power and various colorful abilities. This is easily Kirito's strongest version and the series' strongest character.

2) Gabriel Miller: Emperor of the Dark Territory Vecta

Gabriel Miller is well-known for his amazing skills as a warrior in Gun Gale Online. He won both the first and the fourth Japanese Bullet of Bullets (BoB) with a very limited set of equipment. This quality only seemed to help him when he accessed the Emperor Vecta account and dived into Underworld.

As the ruler of the Dark Territory, Emperor Vecta is everything Quinella and the Human Empire despises. He is ruthless and shows no remorse for anybody he kills, even when they are his own comrades. With his amazing swordsmanship, he was capable of taking out some of the most skilled swordsmen in Sword Art Online including Bercouli and Asuna Yuuki.

3) Quinella: The Administrator

Quinella was easily the strongest character in Sword Art Online prior to the War of Underworld season. She is the highest authority in the Axiom Church and was the creator of the Integrity Knights. At the same time, she ruled over the Human Empire as the Administrator. In some ways, she was like Danzo Shimura because she was willing to do whatever it took to protect the Human Empire from the Dark Territory.

Her intricate understanding of Underworld's power system and mastery of the Sacred Arts make her nearly unrivaled. Her ability to use every Sacred Art in Underworld and her proficiency in swordsmanship allowed her to take on Kirito even with only one arm.

4) Alice Zuberg: The Radiant Medium

Alice Zuberg was Kirito and Eugeo's childhood friend in Underworld. After accidentally breaking one of the most sacred commands of the Axiom Church, she was forced to become an Integrity Knight and quickly became the strongest of them all. This caused her to forget everything about her original life, including Eugeo and Kirito.

Known as Alice Synthesis Thirty by her fellow knights, Alice has shown the greatest mastery of swordsmanship and use of Sacred Arts among the Integrity Knights. Especially with her full control of the legendary Fragrant Olive Sword, it is no surprise that she is one of the strongest in Sword Art Online.

5) Asuna Yuuki: The Goddess of Creation Stacia

Asuna as she appears using the Stacia account (Image Credits: Sword Art Online, Aniplex, A-1 Pictures)

Using the Stacia account, Asuna made an amazing entrance during the War of Underworld. She came down from the sky and took out thousands of troops instantly by creating a fissure beneath them. Along with the abilities that come with the Stacia account, Asuna was still able to use her impressive swordsmanship skills.

Since Asuna was forced to fight only moments after entering Underworld for the first time, she was unable to reach her full potential. If she had time to get used to Sacred Arts and Stacia's special abilities, she would definitely be one of the top three strongest characters in Sword Art Online.

6) Eugeo: The Frozen Integrity Knight

Eugeo was Kirito's most loyal ally and closest friend throughout the Alicization Arc. The two worked hard to chop down the Gigas Cedar and attend the Sword Mastery Academy. With Kirito and everybody's help, Eugeo becomes a powerful fighter and is capable of keeping up with Kirito when they infiltrate the Central Cathedral.

Eugeo's main weapon is the Blue Rose Sword, and he was able to use it to take down some incredibly powerful Integrity Knights. Some of his greatest feats include defeating Bercouli himself and lasting for an extended period of time against Quinella.

7) Bercouli: The Legendary Knight

As the first Integrity Knight, Bercouli Synthesis One was the oldest knight in the Axiom Church. Although he is ranked pretty low on this list, his Release Recollection gives him the potential to easily become number one.

Due to him using the Time Splitting Sword Uragiri, Bercouli is capable of slashing an opponent's past. This allows him to kill anyone he fights in a single attack as long as a few conditions are met first. Bercouli was able to use it on Emperor Vecta during their battle in War of Underworld. This successfully killed Emperor Vecta, buying more time for the Human Empire to prepare for war.

8) Asada Shino: The Sun Goddess Solus

Sinon as she appears in the Goddess Solus account (Image Credit: Sword Art Online, Aniplex, A-1 Pictures)

Asada Shino, typically known as Sinon, is an incredible markswoman. In Gun Gale Online, she is known for her unmatched sniping ability and is capable of shooting projectiles accurately up to a distance of 100 meters.

After successfully diving into Underworld with the Solus account, she appeared with a bang. While still in the air, Sinon nocked a single arrow to her bowstring and released it. The arrow then scattered into various smaller projectiles and slammed to the ground. Although it was her first time using a bow and arrow, Sinon took out countless Dark Territory soldiers with a single arrow shot and seemingly saved the day.

9) Suguha Kirigaya: The Land Goddess Terraria

Suguha is more well-known by her username Leafa and is a skilled swordswoman. Her combat abilities were first featured in Alfheim Online, and she has been an integral member of the main group of fighters ever since.

Using the Terraria account, Suguha was able to jump right into the action after diving into Underworld. She has access to unlimited regeneration, meaning whenever she is injured or harmed, she will always be able to heal. This prevents anyone from causing her lasting damage, and it allows her to fight for much longer than many other characters. This is what makes her one of the strongest in Sword Art Online.

10) Yuuki Konno: The Absolute Sword

Yuuki was once the strongest character in Sword Art Online before Alicization, but she is still the most skilled swordsman in the series. She was able to defeat Kirito and Asuna in battle during Alfheim Online, which solidified her place in ALO history.

Due to the amazing and diverse set of abilities that were introduced in Alicization, Yuuki is at an incredible disadvantage. If she had her own Sacred Arts then she could definitely go up the ranks and reach the top five. However, Mother's Rosario would definitely give even the strongest Integrity Knights a run for their money. The 11-hit Original Sword Skill would be completely unmatched if modified using Underworld's combat mechanics.

