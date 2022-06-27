Reasons to watch That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime is an Issekai anime greatly loved by fans of the genre. The story begins with Satoru Mikami, an ordinary accountant living a mediocre life, who was stabbed to death by a random assassin and reincarnated as a slime in the magical world. He was reincarnated in a cave and while exploring the area, came across Storm Dragon Veldora Tempest and instantly became friends with him. He learned that Veldora was sealed away and would eventually die like that.

To release the seal, the slime decided to do some research. In the meantime, he swallowed Veldora to keep him safe inside his body. But before that, Veldora swore to give him divine protection and named him Rimuru Tempest.

Thus began the story of a no ordinary slime coming to power.

That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime must be watched by every Issekai fan

It shows the evolution of the characters

Benimaru before and after his evolution ((Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

In the magical world of That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime, monsters usually do not have names. Unaware of the reason behind it, Rimuru proceeded to name the goblins and wolves he encountered in his journey. When he passed out for three days, he realized it was because a huge amount of magicules (a type of magic fuel) inside him were consumed in the process of naming the creatures. He also realized that naming a monster evolves them into a stronger version.

However, the monsters he named pledged allegiance to serve him as their master. Later, Rimuru named many other monsters he encountered who later vowed to serve him even though he didn't force it. Eventually, Rimuru gained many followers, which led him to build his own nation.

It shows Rimuru's Predation skill

Rimuru as a slime, drinking something cool on a hot summer day in That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Predation is basically Rimuru's ability to consume anything. Rimuru realized that he gained the power of everything he ate or absorbed, be it a whole monster or an attack. When he absorbs an attack, he can modify and improve it. That way, he remains stronger than his enemies. In the Orc Lord arc, he consumed a whole monster since there was no other way to finish it off. This skill serves as a great advantage and is considered to be one of the most powerful skills Rimuru possesses in That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime.

It shows Rimuru's shapeshifting power

Rimuru in human form (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Besides simply gaining the power of whatever he consumed or absorbed, Rimuru could also shapeshift into the creature he ate. After he consumed Shizu on her dying request, he was able to shapeshift into a human with a gender fluid body. This shapeshifting power helped him fight his rivals and also make comrades along the way. And since he was originally a slime with mysterious powers, he could consume just about anything.

That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime shows the growth of a nation

Rimuru started off by building the Goblin village. Eventually, he, the goblins and the wolves set out on a journey to different nations in search of materials. Through this, Rimuru found new comrades who decided to help him build the nation. As he started getting new followers, he expanded the area of the village, and that's how a huge nation was built.

The whole process shows how he created an alliance with other nations, the exchange of trade and also how they helped each other fight their enemies. The process is really interesting because it involves a lot of action and comedy scenes.

That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime promotes diversity

It didn't matter which clan a monster belonged to, as long as they were willing to be loyal, they were warmly welcomed into Rimuru's nation. Rimuru also made sure to make his followers promise not to fight among each other and not to discriminate against other races. It just goes to show that despite his great powers, Rimuru only sought peace and harmony among his people.

There are so many other reasons to watch That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime. Once you are done with all the seasons of That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime, you can proceed to watch The Slime Diaries: That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime. Here, Rimuru's days are recorded as slime. It shows the more peaceful side of the magical world and can be a real treat if you are looking for something happy.

