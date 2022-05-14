7 anime genres ranked based on popularity

Like any other entertainment sector, the anime universe also has a broad spectrum of genres, which is why viewers have never run out of options. Regardless of their popularity, both anime and non-anime fans are drawn to one or two specific genres to which they devote more attention than the others.

Almost every anime is a hybrid of several genres, yet they all focus on the core feature for which the anime will be remembered. Here is a list of some of the best genres in anime that never runs out of popularity.

Anime genres ranked on the basis of their popularity

7) Horror

The Junji Ito Collection (Image via Studio Deen)

Horror anime is known for giving its viewers the worst nightmare possible by inflicting fear and raising their anxiety. From jumpscares to the eeriness of silence, a horror anime has everything at its disposal to make its fans deeply petrified. Majority of these are however not suitable for all ages because they contain brutality and unpleasant scenes.

Often the Dark Fantasy genre gets mistaken for being Horror, whereas in actuality it's just one of its subcategories like Psychological Horror and Supernatural horror. Dark Fantasy anime is just a combination of fantasy with the elements of horror.

Some of the most noteworthy horror anime of all time are Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories, Another, Gantz, Elfen Lied, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and The Junji Ito Collection.

6) Sci-Fi

All characters of Steins Gate (Image via White Fox)

Science Fiction animes are loved for their thought-provoking aspects as the story usually takes place in a far more advanced world where individuals are surrounded by unrealistic technologies. This genre mostly focuses on time travel, characters with psychic abilities, and gigantic robots.

What is loved about the concept of time travel in anime is the way these characters try to debunk their multiple conflicting theories like the grandfather paradox, the Fermi paradox, and the Butterfly effect. There are multiple subcategories of Science Fiction like Space Opera, Dystopian Fiction, and Steampunk.

Some of the most noteworthy sci-fi anime of all time are Cowboy Bebop, Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Ghost in a Shell, and Steins Gate.

5) Comedy

All charcters of Gintama (Image via Sunrise)

Almost everyone needs a good laugh now and then, and comedy anime has always catered to that desire. Each demographic in the anime universe tries to include moments of comic relief to keep the storyline well balanced. However, some of the anime are mostly comprised of the Comedy genre category with humor as its primary element.

From elongated hilarious facial expressions to absurd and witty plotlines, the anime that falls in this category has significantly little to no haters. There are several subgenres in Comedy like Horror Comedy, Romantic Comedy, Satire, Slapstick, and Parody.

Some of the most noteworthy comedy anime of all time are Gintama, Haven’t you heard? I’m Sakamoto, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, Arakawa Under The Bridge, Great Teacher Onizuka, and Cromartie High School.

4) Romance

Ishida and Shoko as seen in A Silent Voice (Image via Kyoto Animation)

The Romance genre is said to be the most heartfelt category of all, as it completely immerses the viewer into a world where they can feel whatever the character is going through, which is simply magical. The Romance genre mostly focuses on two individuals and their romantic journey together.

It's unusual for both characters to express their affections for each other at the end of the story, as most of the time it's just one person who takes a long time to confess their love. While some romance anime comforts viewers' hearts, others leave them heartbroken and in tears.

There are several subgenres under the Romance genre like Romantic Comedy, Paranormal Romance, Historical Romance, and Fantasy Romance. Some of the most noteworthy Romance anime of all time are 7 Centimeters Away, Your Name, A Silent Voice, Into The Forest of Fireflies, Clannad, and Your Lie in April.

3) Fantasy

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a SlimeThat Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime(Image via 8bit)

Fantasy anime takes place in an uncanny utopia where magic is an important element. Every fantasy anime falls under the category of Isekai, which is the Japanese genre of portal fantasy. The Fantasy genre also takes inspiration from mythology and folklore and brings out some of the most powerful mythical beasts, evil characters, and legendary weapons.

The story mostly revolves around a character who gets transported to an imaginary world where they ultimately become the Chosen One, who is tasked with the responsibility of restoring the world by eliminating all the evil. There are several subgenres under Fantasy like Epic Fantasy, Portal Fantasy, Science Fantasy, Dark Fantasy, and Sword and Sorcery.

Some of the most noteworthy Fantasy anime are Rising of the Shield Hero, Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World, Inuyasha, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and The Devil is a Part-Timer.

2) Thriller

Light Yagami as seen in Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Thriller anime receives a lot of praise due to its well-written and complex storyline that keeps the viewers intact with the plot. All the credits go to the plot’s ability to build suspense, the character’s psychological warfare, and the groundbreaking revelation that often catches viewers off-guard.

Thriller anime often explores the depths of human psychology, which is why this category is said to be more petrifying than the horror genre. The Seinen (young-adult) demographic is mostly associated with the Thriller category as it is not recommended for people aged below 18.

There are many subcategories within the thriller genre like Psychological thriller and Action thriller. Crime thriller, Mystery thriller, Spy thriller, and Science fiction thriller. Some of the most noteworthy Thriller anime of all time are Death Note, Death Parade, Ergo Proxy, Monster, and Psycho Pass.

1) Action

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

The action genre is the most popular category in anime, which is loved for its enthralling storyline and its bewitching fighting sequences. From brute superhuman strength to terrifying supernatural powers, this category has everything to offer to its fans who are devoted to combat.

Furthermore, nothing in an action anime is more thrilling than witnessing an underdog character break out of their shell to defeat the characters that are pedestalized to be the deadliest force. The action genre subcategories include Superhero, Martial Arts, Sci-Fi Action, Action Horror, Treasure Hunt, and War Action-Adventure.

Some of the most noteworthy anime that falls in the action category are the Dragon Ball franchise, Naruto, One Piece, Vinland Saga, Baki, and One Punch Man.

Edited by Babylona Bora