10 anime to watch if you like Your Lie in April

The anime Your Lie in April proclaims, “Music has the power to heal” and that it can also bring out the best in you. Well, that's what happened to Kosie Arima, a brilliant pianist who lost the ability to hear his own notes after the death of his mother.

However, after Kaori Miyazono came into his life like a fresh breeze of air, he reclaimed the prodigious pianist in him with whom he parted ways a long time ago. Your Lie in April was the most endearing anime that left everyone heartbroken and teary-eyed with its heartfelt storyline.

With its popularity, fans have been wondering about other anime that could potentially turn on the waterworks for the viewers. Luckily, there are indeed some of the best anime that can make fans of Your Lie in April fall head over heels.

Best romantic drama anime like Your Lie in April

10) Those Snow White Notes

Setsu playing Shamisen with his brother as seen in the anime Those Snow White Notes (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Like Your Lie in April, Those Snow White Notes also features a musical story that focuses more on Japanese musical culture and their incredible instrument called Shamisen. The story revolves around Setsu Sawamura, who is the grandchild of the legendary Shamisen artist Matsugoro Sawamura.

Setsu has a long way to go, as his grandfather quotes. After the death of Matsugoro, Setsu lost his ability to play Shamisen and later found himself enrolled in the Umezono Academy. There he meets Tachika Yuna, who in some way revived the real artist in Setsu. Now, Setsu has not only found his innate love for Shamisen but also found his own way of playing it.

9) Plastic Memories

All key characters of Plastic Memories as seen in the anime (image via Doga Kobo)

Plastic Memories is one of the best romance drama anime with its unique plot and fascinating characters. The story takes place in the near future in a city where humans and androids coexist peacefully. These androids are called “Giftias” and they are indistinguishable from human beings.

However, unlike humans, they have a maximum lifespan of 81,920 hours (roughly nine years and four months). Tsukasa Mizukagi works in the industry that makes these humanoids, and there he is partnered with Isla, one of the Giftias, who will assist him in retrieving other Giftias.

Despite their differences, they slowly fall in love with each other. Before Isla’s memory gets wiped out, Tsukasa has to come to terms before time runs out.

8) I Want To Eat Your Pancreas

Haruki and Sakura as seen in the anime I Want To Eat Your Pancreas (Image via Studio VOLN)

Kosei in Your Lie in April came to know about Kaori’s sickness in the end. But the protagonist of I Want To Eat Your Pancreas, Haruki Shiga knew about his classmate Sakura Yamauchi’s terminal illness before anyone could find out. However, he doesn’t show any signs of sympathy but concedes to spending more time with Sakura in her remaining days.

Being around Sakura helps the aloof unsociable Haruki to a great extent as he discovers a newfound meaning of life and happiness. No matter how beautiful the journey of Haruki and Sakura is, it will not be a smooth sailing one as one would expect it to be.

7) Nodame Cantabile

Nodame and Chiaki as seen in the anime Nodame Cantabile (Image via J.C.Staff)

Nodame Cantabile is another classic musical romance anime that holds somewhat of a resemblance to Your Lie in April. The story revolves around Chiaki Shinichi, a first class musician who is exceptional in piano as well as violin and dreams of becoming a conductor.

While Chiaki wants to play among the elites in Europe, his phobia of flying is becoming a hindrance to his long-sought goals.

Later, he stumbles upon Noda Megumi, who likes to be addressed as Nodame. Her first impression of Chiaki was nothing compared to the moment she took Chiaki’s breath away with her piano piece. Although, Nodame instantly falls in love with Chiaki, it takes much more time for the latter to realize the former’s true feelings.

6) Violet Evergarden

Violent as seen in the anime Violent Evergarden (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Violent Evergarden is an acclaimed masterpiece that can evoke many emotions out of viewers. The story takes place in the aftermath of the four years of consecutive war that ends with the Great War. Violet Evergarden, the protagonist of the show, was caught up in the bloodshed.

Violet tries to reboot her life after she trains to become an Auto Memories Doll: a person who writes letters for others, interpreting their true feelings on a piece of paper. As for Violet, emotions are indescribable in words. However, she begins to understand it more closely while helping others with her work.

5) Kids on the Slope

Sentarou and Kaoru as seen in the anime Kids on the Slope (Image via MAPPA Tezuka Productions)

Kids on the Slope has a lot in common with Your Lie in April, and for starters, the protagonists of both anime are exceptional pianists who are haunted by their pasts. The story of Kids on the Slope follows Kaoru Nishimi, who has to move from one city to another on a continuum as a result of his father’s career.

After arriving in Kyushu for his first year of high school, he encounters Sentarou and gets to know more about Jazz music. With his resurrected love for Jazz, Kaoru gradually comes out of his shell, where his life is not dull and bleak anymore.

4) White Album 2

All key characters of White Album 2 as seen in the anime (Image via Satelight)

White Album 2 is an adaptation of the best-selling visual novel by Leaf that has gained immense popularity for its musical romance. The story follows Haruki Kitahara, the former class president of Class 3-E at Houjou University. He struggled to keep the members of the light music club intact, but no one stayed back, excluding his friend Takeya Iksuka.

However, Setsuna Ogiso and Kazusa Touma have been recruited into the club. Haruki, alongside his friend Takeya Iizuka, and the two new members performed at the school festival, which went amazingly well. Spending most of the time around Haruki, Setsuna develops a feeling towards the former and they eventually start going out with each other.

3) March Comes In Like a Lion

All key characters as seen in the anime March Comes In Like a Lion (Image via Shaft)

March Comes In Like a Lion protagonist Rei Kiriyama is also struggling to deal with his past as Kosei Arima in Your Lie in April. After Rei loses his parents in an accident, he is sent to live with his adoptive family. Later, he starts living on his own to avoid inconveniencing others. However, Rei takes poor care of himself due to his constant suffering of loneliness and depression.

Soon after meeting the Kawamoto sisters and their grandfather, Rei’s life becomes more colorful. He not only starts acknowledging the people around him, but also becomes more aware of himself as well.

2) Given

Ritsuka Uenoyama and Mafuyu Sato as seen in the anime (Image via Lerche)

Mafuyu Sato has lost his passion for playing guitar. One day, after Ritsuka Uenoyama finds Mafuyu on the gymnasium staircase, he berates him for not taking care of his guitar properly. After acknowledging Ritsuka’s knowledge of music and instruments, Mafuyu asks the former to teach him.

Listening to Mafuyu’s angelic voice, Ritsuka gets impressed and makes him the lead singer of his band. The story of Given focuses on the mental and emotional development of the characters who are growing alongside their music and inspiring others through it.

1) Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

All key characters of Anohana as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Anohana is one of the best Slice of Life and Coming-of-Age anime that is widely acclaimed for its heartbreaking storyline. Anohana follows six friends, including the protagonist Menma, who is the acting leader of the group. After the tragic death of Menma, all the members of the group get grief-stricken and drift apart from each other.

Ten years later, Menma's spirit appeared in front of Jinta and asked him to fulfill her final wish to bring the group together, so she would be able to pass on into the afterlife. Anohana gives a valuable lesson about friendship, the power of love, to overcome guilt even if it’s hard and many things that make an individual humane.

