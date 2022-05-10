Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 releases tomorrow morning for international viewers, and will hopefully shed further light on Naofumi’s next actions. Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 is entitled Racing to Catch Up, which could reference a number of developments, based on the previous episode.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 will begin right after the significant discovery of Ost Hourai being a physical manifestation of the Tortoise itself. As a result, the easiest way to defeat the Tortoise is to kill her, which is an unfortunate truth to swallow for her newfound companions.

Follow along as this article breaks down Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 release information and speculations regarding what will happen in the upcoming episode.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 continues after previous episode's startling revelation

Release date and time

As mentioned above, the highly anticipated Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 will be released tomorrow morning, May 11, for international viewers. The exact time of release will differ depending on the timezone.

International viewers will still be able to stream the episode on both Crunchyroll and Funimation streaming services. However, it’s unknown how long the latter will continue to stream the episodes in the wake of their recent acquisition by the former.

Based on the corresponding time zones, the episode will be available to watch at:

Pacific time: 6AM PDT

Central time: 8AM CDT

Eastern time: 9AM EDT

British time: 2PM GMT

Indian time: 2:30PM IST

European time: 3PM CEST

Australian time: 6:30PM ACDT

Philippines time: 9PM PHT

Japanese time: 10PM JST

What to expect (speculative)?

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 will most likely focus on addressing the revelations regarding Ost Hourai in the prior installment. Her being revealed as a physical manifestation of the Spirit Tortoise will, presumably, end in her death or self-sacrifice as a means of eliminating the Tortoise.

However, given how close she has grown to the Shield Hero’s party, it’s possible that the group will attempt to battle Kyo Ethnina and free the Tortoise instead of killing it. A common message throughout the season thus far is that the Tortoise is being controlled. It is collecting souls as orders, not of its own will.

The previous episode showed the Spirit Tortoise begin to regenerate, and the task will most likely be complete by Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6. The Shield Hero party debating over Ost’s fate will probably allow the regeneration to complete, leading the Allied Forces to fight the beast once again.

Regardless of how things play out exactly, we can deduce that the two major events of the upcoming installment might be a debate about Ost’s future, and the regeneration of the Spirit Tortoise. These two events will likely parlay into one another, with the debate allowing the Tortoise to regenerate fully.

In summation

The upcoming episode of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 seems perfectly set up to show fans exactly how the rest of the season will play out. The most likely scenario is that the Shield Hero’s group will choose to battle Kyo Ethnina instead of killing Ost Hourai. In this case, the rest of the season will likely be a game of cat and mouse between Kyo and Naofumi’s group, taking place within the Spirit Tortoise as opposed to a chase across the land.

