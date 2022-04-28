Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4: Rishia's newfound resolve, shocking returns, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 4 debuted earlier today, and with it comes further investigation into the Spirit Tortoise’s weak point.

As previously speculated, Naofumi’s group travels on the Spirit Tortoise’s back, investigating the abandoned village there.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 4 also addresses the casualties the Allied Forces suffered in the previous battle, as well as how they will regroup. Predictably, a vast majority of their forces were wiped out in the previous battle, meriting a change in strategy and organization.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 4.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 marks a shocking return in its final moments

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4: Rishia’s past revisited

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 4 opens with a monologue from Rishia Ivyred, who explains that she comes from a family of impoverished nobles. Despite their poverty, she says she and her parents lived happily thanks to how kind the villagers were to her.

It’s revealed that a “wicked noble in the next town” had it out for them one day, abducting Rishia as payment for illegally levied debts on her family. She is then seen in a dungeon, believing her life to have ended when Itsuki the Bow Hero saves her and exposes the noble.

In the present, it's revealed that Rishia was sharing this story with Raphtalia, Ost Hourai, and Elrasla Grilaroc.

She continues talking and reveals that Itsuki saved both her and her parents. This is why she wants to repay him by helping him in his quests.

Ost then says that she’s sure he’s safe, which Rishia thanks her for. Suddenly, Naofumi appears, telling the group that they’re leaving at dawn to inspect the back of the Spirit Tortoise.

With a determined look on her face, Rishia says that she’s sure Itsuki is located there.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4: The expedition begins

After playing its opening theme, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 4 shows Naofumi’s group on their way to the Spirit Tortoise. He recaps the situation, emphasizing how Ost being alive despite the Tortoise being beheaded would indicate its survival and the potential continuation of a rampage.

Naofumi says that their party will climb on its back and look for a weak point while the Allied Forces recover. Shots of the forces are seen, with many casualties obviously having taken place. However, the soldiers seem fairly optimistic, all things considered.

Filo then discusses the meeting between the various Kingdom rulers, which she says was dull and had everyone frowning all the time. She also complains that there was no food, while Raphtalia says that she gave up her spot because Filo wanted to go.

A joke about the former complaining is made here, while the latter says only nice things were said about Ost Hourai.

The group then arrives at the Spirit Tortoise, beginning their expedition on its back. Some soldiers see them off, visibly scuffed and somewhat injured from the battle.

Various shots of the Tortoise’s mountain range back are seen, with a shot of an interesting shrine-like building. Ost then wonders if the soldiers who saw them off and complimented her know who she truly is, which Eclair Seaetto confirms.

Ost is confused due to her role as a Spirit Tortoise servant, citing her job to steal souls while questioning why they’re nice to her. Raphtalia says it’s because she fought alongside them.

Eclair says that even if she returns to her role afterward, she’s earned everyone’s respect for now. Raphtalia even says that she saved their lives.

This seems to quell Ost’s concerns. The group then approaches a shrine-like structure, and Naofumi asks Ost if she remembers anything.

Filo complains about being hungry, while Rishia seems to think of Itsuki here. This prompts Naofumi to tell his group to set up camp for the night.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 4 then cuts to that night, when most of the group is sleeping. Rishia and Ost discuss how sisterly Raphtali and Filo’s relationship is, prompting the former most to point out that she’s jealous because she is an only child.

Ost asks if she misses her parents. Rishia replies by saying that they supported her when she left. However, she explains that being banished from Itsuki’s party led her to question her actions up to this point.

Ost asks if she could’ve even accomplished anything if she stayed with them, emphasizing her intentions were not to offend.

She says that perhaps Rishia can now actually accomplish something for Itsuki. She then explains that fighting the Spirit Tortoise as a comrade of the Shield Hero could have matured her to the point of helping the Bow Hero.

Rishia begins crying at this, apologizing for needing to be coddled despite the pain Ost is going through.

Ost obviously dismisses this premise, saying her concern is enough and that she’s just fine. However, she begins to have a headache as Naofumi returns. He points out that the fog lifted, then asks her what’s wrong.

The entire group is awake by this point as Ost points to a path on the mountain.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4: The mysterious village

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 4 then shows the group traveling up the path, eventually reaching the village that was seen in the prior episode. The buildings are wrecked, and there are fatalities within the village.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 4 shows Queen Melromarc's arrival. She orders a rescue operation for those who’ve died in the village.

Ost is seen praying over the excavated bodies, showing an interesting duality to her now juxtaposed roles. Rishia approaches, also praying with her in a sign of compassion and unity.

Queen Melromarc then laments how the Spirit Tortoise’s forced awakening essentially cut the lives of these villagers short. She then reveals that her shadows found a temple up ahead, bringing the Shield Hero’s group with her.

The Queen and Naofumi’s group all enter, with the former explaining that texts were found which indicate this to be a shrine to the Spirit Tortoise. Naofumi questions if this is where the seal was broken, which the Queen says is likely.

Rishia begins falling as she explores but is saved by Raphtalia. Rishia asks if the Raphtalia is okay. She replies by saying she has to get used to this stuff. However, the former disputes this, as Raphtalia looks at Eclair, who is clearly uncomfortable with all the death and destruction. Raphtalia thanks the two as the group continues their exploration.

A mural is found with ancient writing. It depicts the Spirit Tortoise, apparently calling it the Guardian Beast of the World (per Rishia’s translation). The mural apparently describes what the Tortoise is and doesn’t say anything about the seal. Eclair comments how she seems much more alive and engaged here than with sword practice.

Naofumi questions whether she should focus on that instead of fighting, prompting Elrasla to remind him of her exceptional Ki control. She then says that Rishia could truly master her fighting style of Hengen Muso one day. He expresses hope for her being right as the rest of the group calls him over.

Rishia explains that they found writing that’s used by the Four Cardinal Heroes, shocking Naofumi as he begins reading it. The language is Japanese, which he explains is from the country of Japan in his world. Queen Melromarc says that it is known as the Hero’s Alphabet, surmising it was left by one of the Ancient Cardinal Heroes.

Naofumi says he can make out the words "seal," "seventh," and "shatter," questioning if it has to do with the Waves of Calamity countdown stuck at seven days. He can also make out the phrase, “Defeat this monster, you must… Keiichi” but doesn't immediately share this with the others.

Ost then reveals that the place contains information about the Tortoise’s seal and how to break it. She says she can’t read it but is starting to remember things. She then reveals how to defeat the Tortoise when the building begins collapsing.

Queen Melromarc attempts to stay, claiming the writing to be too precious, but one of her Shadows forces her out of the building. Rishia takes one last look at the mural as Filo carries the group out.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4: A path to victory revealed

Once outside, the Shadow present reveals that one of her comrades surmises that the Tortoise is likely to revive soon. The group is shocked, while Elrasla and Naofumi lament their being out of time. However, Ost reveals that the way to defeat the Tortoise is to go inside its body and destroy its heart.

Apparently, an entrance within the Tortoise is deep within the shrine that just collapsed. The group begins planning their means of travel and attack, but Rishia seems troubled by these talks.

Ost seems to recognize what’s happening with Rishia, who laments that she’ll be left behind too. However, she puts her foot down and says that she’s going as a member of the Shield Hero’s party, proclaiming that if he goes, she goes too. Naofumi accepts this as they enter the shrine.

The group finds the tunnel, which is fairly narrow but big enough for everyone to stand comfortably. As the rest of the group continues, Rishia is seen hanging back along with Ost with tears in her eyes. The latter thanks her for coming with the group. The former then says there is nothing to thank her for.

In an attempt to console her, Ost expresses her hope for the safety of Itsuki and the other heroes. Rishia responds by saying that, right now, she’s a member of the Shield Hero’s party and is focused on working towards the group’s goals.

A noise is suddenly heard, which scares her and causes the rest of the party to look on happily at the typical Rishia.

Further noises are heard, prompting the fighting members of the group to prepare for combat. Suddenly, a human with an axe rushes them and attacks Naofumi, who blocks with his shield.

A party of three adventurers is revealed, claiming that “the queen” told them to come here too.

Ost questions whether Queen Melromarc would’ve really given this order. The attacker responds by saying that the more people are investigating, the merrier. However, Naofumi seems suspicious, telling Raphtalia to cast a spell and reveal who they truly are.

The group is revealed to be the party from another world at the end of the first season. L’Arc, Therese, and Glass reveal and confirm themselves to be as such in Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 4’s final moments.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 4 fully concludes by revealing “Ost Hourai” as the next episode’s title.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4: In summation

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 4 greatly advances the plot of the season, especially the confrontation at hand.

The final reveal at the end of Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 4 was also incredibly interesting and unexpected.

Naofumi’s worry upon discovering the Vassal Heroes from beyond the Waves of Calamity in the episode indicates that a confrontation is soon to come.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 4 was a fantastic example of an engaging, plot-heavy episode. Despite a majority of the episode being set up, the reveals were interesting and kept viewers’ attention throughout.

