Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 releases in a few hours, and it will bring the fallout of the first battle against the Spirit Tortoise. Despite being led to believe that this would be the final battle with the beast, we know that Ost Hourai’s survival in the prior episode’s final moments means that is not the case.

It is likely that Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 will focus primarily on the exact specifics of what the battle cost the Allied Forces. It seems that many soldiers were lost in the battle, especially in the Spirit Tortoise’s final assault in the previous episode.

Follow along as this article discusses the release date and time of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4’s release and what you can expect.

All we know about Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 releases on Wednesday, April 27, for viewers all around the world. The exact time will differ by timezone.

Pacific time: 6AM PDT

Central time: 8AM CDT

Eastern time: 9AM EDT

British time: 2PM GMT

Indian time: 2:30PM IST

European time: 3PM CEST

Australian time: 6:30PM ACDT

Philippines time: 9PM PHT

Japanese time: 10PM JST

International fans can stream the episode on both Funimation and Crunchyroll as the broadcast begins live in Japan. However, it’s unknown whether Funimation will continue to carry the simulcast in the future considering that the two have now merged.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4: Speculating about what to expect

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 is titled Ruins in the Fog, most likely referencing the village on the Spirit Tortoise’s back. As a result, it’s a safe assumption that Naofumi’s group will be venturing on the Spirit Tortoise’s back to investigate the mysterious village.

The upcoming episode will most likely focus on the fallout of the failed assault on the Spirit Tortoise. Despite its head being cut off, Ost Hourai’s survival seems to imply that the Tortoise is still alive. Perhaps, whoever is controlling it must be killed in order to fully eliminate the animal.

Ost Hourai might also feature heavily in the upcoming episode, perhaps in a negative light considering recent events. She seemed certain that decapitating the Spirit Tortoise would result in its death. The Allied Forces and their leaders will now scrutinize her actions and intentions.

The upcoming installment will set up the struggle against the Spirit Tortoise for the rest of the reason. While some fans have expressed a desire for the focus to return to the Waves of Calamity, it seems less and less likely to happen with each passing episode.

In summation

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 seems poised to be another lore dump or dialogue-heavy episode. The Spirit Tortoise’s surviving the most recent assault all but eliminates hope of the Waves of Calamity being a focus again.

Ruins in the Fog seemingly indicates an exploration of the abandoned village on the Spirit Tortoise’s back but we do not know if that will be the main focus of the episode considering the fallout of the battle against the Spirit Tortoise.

