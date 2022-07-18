4 anime worlds every otaku would love to live in (& 4 that give them nightmares)

One of the reasons why anime is loved is due to its distinctive and immersive utopian worlds that every anime enthusiast has dreamed of living in. The laws in each of these worlds in the anime universe work differently than the other, and not all of them are in the favor of humanity.

However, there are a few that are not extremely precarious, and fans would give anything to spend an entire day there. This article will list four anime worlds where living would be a dream come true and four that every otaku is scared of even thinking about.

4 anime worlds that are perfect to escape from the reality

1) The Pokemon World

Ash Ketchum with his Pikachu as seen in the anime (Image via OLM/Viz Media)

Almost every kid and even the grown-ups have wished to have certain magical beasts of Pokémon in their possession whom they can train to become the Pokémon Master just like Ash Ketchum. Be it the fierce Blastoise, the cuddly Jigglypuff, or the most loved, all-in-one Pikachu, fans just can’t stop themselves from thinking about living in the world of Pokémon.

Although most of the Pokémons are labeled dangerous, if one could avoid walking into their territories, the world of Pokémon would be a place one wouldn’t think of leaving once they enter it. Moreover, the notorious Team Rocket would be the only group of people that might get in the way, but having exceptionally trained Pokémons, one could easily show these individuals their rightful place.

2) Naruto

Naruto with his Shadow Clones as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

In the Shinobi world, every human is born with Chakra, but only a few have managed to understand how to channel it. However, there are a plethora of powerful ninjutsu techniques an otaku can learn from the shinobis who are recognized as masters, or one could even make their own if they are proficient enough.

With powerful Dojustsus like Sharingan, which grants the ability to cast Genjutsu and copy ninja techniques, or Byakugan, which gives the user a 360-degree vision and shows the chakra anatomy of the targets, one could easily become a powerful shinobi with proper training.

Sabrina Uzumaki🔝 @sabrina_hyuga Naruto being scared and traumatized by Himawari is so funny though knowing that she loves him so much she wouldn't dare consciously hurt him🤭 Naruto being scared and traumatized by Himawari is so funny though knowing that she loves him so much she wouldn't dare consciously hurt him🤭😂 https://t.co/EDrz2781KD

One can even summon gigantic animals to do their bidding by making a contract or have a Tailed Beast sealed within their body to become the ultimate powerhouse. Living in the Shinobi world is a dream of every Naruto fanatic, where one can either live a normal life without running into trouble or can join the Shinobis to protect their respective villages from threats.

3) Dragon Ball Z

All main characters of the anime Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation/Funimation)

Dragon Ball Z’s world is indeed dangerous. But even if a person dies, they can appear in the Other World and can return to their life by collecting all the Dragon Balls to summon Shenron to make a wish. Being more powerful than a Saiyan won’t be possible for humans, but by training under the tutelage of Master Roshi or King Kai, one can become strong and reach their greatest potential.

Moreover, even if one is not interested in becoming strong or fighting otherworldly beings, they can get a spaceship for themselves from the Capsule Corps, and go on an interstellar space adventure. There are many ways to live life in the world of Dragon Ball Z, and no enemy could ever try to become a threat to the citizens in front of their two powerful Saiyans, Goku and Vegeta.

4) No Game No Life

Visuals of the anime No Game No Life Season 1 Episode 8 (Image via Sentai Filmworks/Madhouse)

The list of reasons why one would love to live in the world of No Game No Life goes on and on, but for starters, all disputes are to be resolved through the outcome of games, so bloodshed, war, and pillage are forbidden throughout the world. The world of No Game, No Life has achieved world peace in the most fun ways possible.

Moreover, one can cut the action from this world, as only the smartest and most intellectual can survive, and by outsmarting their opponents one can even become the God of this world. Since bullying and threatening someone is punishable, an individual can just challenge the person they want to pick on, but only the person who got challenged has the right to pick the game, which would eventually be an advantage.

4 anime worlds no one would ever want to live in

1) Psycho-Pass

All main characters of Psycho-Pass as seen in the anime (Image via Funimation/Production I.G)

For someone who lives in a constant state of fear and anxiety, the world of Psycho-Pass is the worst place to live. No matter how hard a human would try to walk on the path of righteousness, the Sibyl System through Psycho-Pass will dig out even a tiny proportion of evilness and one would be dead in the blink of an eye.

For the Sibyl System, crime has no age, so even kids are not excluded from its judgment. Although the Sibyl System has managed to decrease the crime rate drastically, it robbed the citizens of Japan of their free will. So even being a pacifist won’t do anyone any good, as escaping the judgment of the Psycho-Pass is counted as pure luck.

2) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Gyutaro and Tanjiro as seen in the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image via Ufotable/Aniplex)

The world of Demon Slayer is plagued with vicious blood-sucking demons who become a menace in the night-time. Although many swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps fight these evil creatures, not all of them have made out without a scratch, except for the legendary Demon Slayer, Yoriichi Tsugikuni.

The Demon Slayer Corps has 9 powerful Hashira at their disposal, but they can’t be present anywhere. Over the course of decades, the progenitor of demons Muzan Kibutsuji has shared his blood with many individuals to turn them into demons.

VINSMOKE D. MERCI @MerciusJambe13 Good night, y'all!! Remember that the ANIME of Demon Slayer is really good!! Good night, y'all!! Remember that the ANIME of Demon Slayer is really good!! https://t.co/KwTAVVC9al

So there is no exact record of how many demons there are in Demon Slayer besides the 12 Kizuki and a few of the notable ones. In the world of Demon Slayer, one’s chances of running into a Hashira are less than crossing paths with a demon.

3) Berserk

Guts, as seen in the anime Berserk (Image via Nippon Television Network/OLM)

Living in the world of Berserk is not only life-threatening but also traumatizing. Even action and horror enthusiasts get scared by the gory elements of Berserk. The only way to survive the horror of Berserk is to become insanely strong, enough to fight an ocean of demons every single day like the protagonist of the series, Guts.

Even if one manages to defeat hundreds of demons, there would be thousands coming after them, so there is no escape from this nightmare. Almost every gruesome atrocity in the real world can be experienced in the Berserk world, and that too ten-fold along with the tyranny of the terrifying demons.

4) Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Kabane (zombies), as seen in the anime Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (Image via Crunchyroll/Wit Studio)

A zombie apocalypse is indeed terrifying, but most people find it fascinating because through movies and series the idea of it is presented in a way that anyone can survive using an arsenal of weapons. However, one wouldn’t like to cross paths with the zombies in the world of Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress.

All the weapons used by the bushi (warriors) are ineffective against these zombies. The only way to kill these creatures is to blow up their steel-coated glowing hearts which are indestructible. Although the protagonist of the series has finally forged a weapon named “Tsuranuki Zutsu,” which is capable of destroying these creatures.

There is no way one could survive a horde, even with numbers. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress would make zombie apocalypse enthusiasts think twice before entering this world.

