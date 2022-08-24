Overlord Season 4 Episode 8: Sorcerer Kingdom declares war on Re-Estize Kingdom

Fans were in for a shock with the release of episode 8 of Overlord season 4. Ainz Ooal Gown's lack of grasp on things has caused the Sorcerer Kingdom to declare war on the Re-Estize Kingdom. However, one major issue that came out among international viewers of the anime was how the episode had several problems with subtitles.

Other than that, the episode is entirely story-driven, as each event causes a chain reaction. There are a few funny moments as well, and it's hilarious to witness Ainz Ooal Gown react to them in his head. The Sorcerer King and his subjects are yet again on different wavelengths, and it's just fascinating to see how drastically things change in the anime.

So, let's take a closer look at the events that occurred in Overlord season 4, episode 8 titled "An Unexpected Move" or "Keisangai no Itte."

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Overlord season 4 episode 8.

Overlord picks up the pace in season 4 episode 8

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu There are naming issues in the latest episode of Overlord that affect the story. Every instance of "Theocracy" 法国 should be "Holy Kingdom" 聖王国 instead that is due to the events that have occured during the movie which takes place before this arc. Theocracy makes no sense. There are naming issues in the latest episode of Overlord that affect the story. Every instance of "Theocracy" 法国 should be "Holy Kingdom" 聖王国 instead that is due to the events that have occured during the movie which takes place before this arc. Theocracy makes no sense. https://t.co/LqLyD2l0gZ

Overlord season 4, episode 8 starts with a scene between Prince Zanac and Princess Renner of Re-Estize Kingdom. They discussed the Sorcerer Kingdom helping out the Holy Kingdom with humanitarian aid.

This is where the apparent mistake comes in. Overlord season 4 episode 2 had the "Holy Kingdom" wrongly translated to "Theocracy," which does not make sense. They are the main bad guys in the story.

Back to the story, there is only one route from the Sorcerer Kingdom to the Holy Kingdom, which goes through the Re-Estize Kingdom, and thus, Zanac has come to an agreement with Ainz Ooal Gown.

Princess Renner wants Prince Zanac to be named King soo. However, he believes his father is waiting for the right time. It is only inevitable that he ascends the throne.

The news quickly spread among the nobles as Phillip. The new Baron Montserrat was shocked by it. He was the noble who had met Albedo previously and had been exchanging letters with her ever since.

His farmers have not been able to farm enough food, and now he gets to know that the Sorcerer Kingdom had been using the undead to farm food faster, subsequently giving them away for a lower price.

Ainz Ooal Gown meets Hilma (Image via Madhouse)

So, to put a stop to it, Phillip devised a plan to steal the goods being delivered through Re-Estize Kingdom. This causes havoc as Albedo calls an important meeting with Ainz Ooal Gown and his subjects.

During this meeting, we learned about Hilma, the woman who was to monitor Phillip, and how she was to be interrogated. Ainz uses his magic to interrogate her and finds out she is innocent. Also, when Albedo tries to punish her, Ainz blames himself. Witnessing Ainz and his rightfulness, Hilma falls for him and becomes loyal to him.

After Hilma leaves, Albedo explains their "carrot and stick" plan and why it is failing. This is where we see the funny parts, as Ainz is just as confused as us from the whole situation. However, as the meeting progressed, the Floor Guardians suggested killing the robbers.

Ainz tried to avoid the bloodshed, but in doing so, the Floor Guardians came to the conclusion that this was Ainz's plan all along as he was conjuring all this to declare war on the Re-Estize Kingdom. Unable to refrain from such a strong position, the Sorcerer Kingdom sends a warning to the Re-Estize Kingdom with the possibility of declaring war.

Meanwhile, the King, Prince Zanac, and the ministers of the Re-Estize Kingdom try to come up with a solution. While the King hears everyone's opinion, he declares how he has a plan to resolve the issue.

Just then, Albedo arrives in Re-Estize, wanting to have an audience with the King. This is where we realized what the King's plan was. He offered in head in exchange for mercy for his kingdom.

Final thoughts on Overlord season 4 episode 8

Re-Estize's majesty, King Ramposa III has offered his head in exchange for mercy for his kingdom. Albedo, being the conniving person she is, may want to use this opportunity to absorb the Re-Estize Kingdom into the Sorcerer Kingdom. However, there is no chance that Ainz will want to go with such drastic solutions.

Ainz Ooal Gown may instead want to use this opportunity to increase his reputation within the Re-Estize Kingdom. He may choose a meager punishment, which may seem very generous to the King. This might help establish a stronger relationship between the Sorcerer Kingdom and the Re-Estize Kingdom.

However, there is still a chance that Ainz might be unable to control the flow of events, and something major takes place.

Overlord season 4, episode 9, will air on August 30, 2022.

