8 on-air anime you can start watching this week

There is nothing like watching a good old classic anime like Cowboy Bebop or Inuyasha if you have run out of recommendations. And if you are an anime enthusiast who is iron-willed, then chances are you still follow One Piece and Gundam. However, there is a lot of new anime to take in at the moment, which you shouldn’t miss out on.

The 2022 fall has not even started yet, and the massive catalog of anime is already filled with new anime adaptations and sequels. This article will list the 8 best current anime that are airing right now.

From Overlord to Made in Abyss, 8 on-air anime that one should not miss out on

1) Overlord (Season 4)

Ainz Ooal Gown, as seen in Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord Season 4 started airing in July 2022, after a two-year long hiatus, and fans are immensely excited to see Ainz Ooal Gown back in action. In a dystopian future of 2126, an immersive virtual reality game called Yggdrasil is scheduled to shut down after a 12-year long run.

Ainz Ooal Gown, formerly known as Momonga, gets himself trapped in the virtual world. With no possibility of returning back to the real world, he starts exploring the virtual world and finds out all the NPCs have developed unique personalities. Later, Momonga chooses to remain in the game and take over this new world.

2) Rent-a-Girlfriend (Season 2)

Mizuhara Chizuru, as seen in Rent-a-Girlfriend (Image credits: Reiji Miyajima/TMS Entertainment/Animax)

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 started premiering in July 2022. The anime follows Kazuya Kinoshita, a 20-year-old college student who just got dumped by his beautiful girlfriend, Mami Nanami. Succumbing to loneliness, he hired a rental girlfriend named Mizuhara Chizuru through an app called Diamond.

Looking at similar experiences other clients have had with Chizuru, he gives her a low rating. Berating Kazuya for his hypocrisy, Chizuru reveals her hot-tempered side. However, the former soon starts developing feelings for the latter. Later, Kazuya finds out that Chizuru is his next-door neighbor.

3) Uncle from Another World (Season 1)

Yosuke and Takafumi, as seen in Uncle from Another World

Hotondoshindeiru’s Uncle from Another World became one of the most immensely popular anime adaptations of 2022 that premiered in July 2022. The anime follows Takafumi Takaoka and his unique uncle, Yosuke Shibazaki, who has just woken up from a 17-year coma. The uncle revealed to his nephew that during the coma, he was in an alternate world called Granbahamal.

The uncle also shows his magical abilities, which Takafumi uses to his advantage by exploiting the powers to make money off the internet. His uncle can fly at a blinding speed and carries otherworldly weapons in his pocket dimensional portal. Still, the only thing he seems to be struggling with at this point is catching up on two decades of history that he missed out on while he was in a coma.

4) The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Season 2)

Satan/Sadao, as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via Satoshi Wagahara/3Hz/Yen Press)

The Devil is a Part-Timer! has finally returned with its second installment after a 9-year-long break and started airing in July 2022. The anime follows the Demon Lord Satan, who was once the ruler of Ente. After the fall of his empire, he was teleported to the human world with one of his generals, Ashiya. Now he’s just working in a fast-food restaurant chain to make ends meet.

Much to Satan’s surprise, a hero named Emilia followed him through the portal, and one after another, more unique individuals started showing up. Eventually, they also started facing the same dilemmas of the human world.

With the guise of Sadao, Satan wishes to climb up the corporate ladder to become a powerful person and rule the earth.

5) Summer Time Rendering (Season 1)

Shinpei Ajiro as seen in Summer Time Rendering (Image via OLM/Tokyo MX)

Summer Time Rendering is one of the most popular anime adaptations that started airing in April 2022. The anime revolves around Shinpei Ajiro, who got adopted by the Kofune family after his parent's demise. He left his home island to pursue a career in Tokyo, but he returned soon after hearing the news about Ushio Kofune's, his childhood friend, untimely death from drowning.

During the funeral, Shinpei discovered bruises around Ushio’s neck, as if someone had caught her by the neck. Tagging along with Ushio’s ghost and Mio, Shinpei tries to find the answers by unraveling the mysterious problems that are pointed toward the folklore entities called “Shadows.”

6) Classroom of the Elite (Season 2)

Suzune and Ayanokouji, as seen in Classroom of the Elite (Image via Lerche/Animax Asia/Shōgo Kinugasa)

Classroom of the Elite is the most beloved psychological-thriller anime that began airing its first season back in 2017. Four years later, the series returned with its second installment in July 2022. The anime revolves around Advanced Nurturing High School, an elite institute known for its impressive educational system and modern facilities.

However, behind its Elite facade, ANHS treats its students partially. Whereas Class 1-A is deemed superior and receives better treatment, Class 1-D is neglected for the student’s average performance.

Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, the main protagonist of the series, is a genius who keeps a low profile and manipulates others to stay out of the spotlight. Kiyotaka’s goals are indecipherable, as even the people close to him cannot see through his perpetual stoic disposition.

7) Call of the Night (Season 1)

Yamori and Nazuna as seen in Call of the Night (Images via Kotoyama/Viz Media/Liden Films)

Call of the Night is a new anime adaptation by Liden Films that started premiering in July 2022. The anime follows Kou Yamori, a middle schooler who quits school and inadvertently develops insomnia, making him unable to sleep. However, he starts taking long walks at night and falls in love with the nighttime.

On one such walk, he came across a strange girl, Nazuna Nanakusa, who wanted to help Yamori with his sleeping problems. Inviting him to her apartment, she shares her futon with him. After Yamori tries to fake his sleep, Nazuna unleashes her fangs and bites his neck.

8) Made in Abyss (Season 2)

Reg, Riko, and Nanachi as see in Made in Abyss (Image via Akihito Tsukushi/Kinema Citrus/Seven Seas Entertainment)

Made in Abyss Season 2, "The Golden City of the Scorching Sun," started airing in July 2022. The series follows Riko, a young Delver who is just a novice Red Whistle but aspires to become a White Whistle like her mother, Lyza. She goes on a journey to the endless chasm called the Abyss and discovers a boy who is a robot.

Riko comes to name him and Reg, and together they venture forward into the deepest layers of the Abyss. However, to make this journey successful, they have to face several horrors of the Abyss to find out what really happened to Lyza and recover Reg’s memories.

