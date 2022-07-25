The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 3 release date, what to expect, and more

The Devil is a Part-Timer! is finally back with Season 2 after a long hiatus and fans can’t really suppress their emotions. With a spectacular premiere, the series won everyone’s heart by introducing Alas Ramus, an adorable kid who claims to be the daughter of Maou and Emilia.

As the child’s identity remains a mystery, Maou and Emilia have to play pretend as her parents for the time being. As a surrogate mother, Emilia wanted to do something to make Alas Ramus happy, but co-parenting the child with her nemesis wouldn’t be an easy job.

When will The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 3 be released?

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 3 will be released on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans around the world can watch the episode on Crunchyroll in most regions outside Asia. Popular streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime are not streaming the second season for now, but those who are new to the series can binge the entire first season.

Fans in the Asian region can watch the latest episodes of The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 7:30 am PDT (July 21)

Central time: 9:30 am CDT (July 21)

Eastern time: 10:30 am EDT (July 21)

British time: 3:30 pm BST (July 21)

Indian time: 8:00 pm IST (July 21)

European time: 4:30 pm CEST (July 21)

Australian time: 12:00 am ACDT (July 22)

Philippines time: 10:30 pm PHT(July 21)

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 2 recap

Alas Ramus identifying Sadao as Satan came a little odd to Urushihara, which the former concluded to be an earshot. Moreover, Kamazuki also felt something strange about the baby’s name which comes from the Ente Isla human language, where Alas means “wing” and Ramus means “branch.”

Sadao and Emilia are concerned for Alas Ramus, but they can’t put their jobs at stake for handling the baby. However, Kamazuki came to the rescue and agreed to take care of Alas Ramus. Chiho went a little overboard with all the baby products that brought tears to Ashiya’s eyes.

Sadao got startled after witnessing Kamazuki and Chiho bringing the baby to his workplace. He finally confronts Chiho and thanks her for putting up with him during his tough times even though he didn’t give a proper answer to her proposal. Emilia and Sadao, with their Docodemo amusement park tickets, have decided to spend an entire day with Alas Ramus.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 3?

The title of The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 3 is yet to come out. However, a few preview screenshots of the third episode gave a glimpse of the upcoming events, showing Sadao and Emilia enjoying their day out with Alas Ramus.

This concludes that the Devil and the Hero have set their differences aside, and made their choice to keep up the masquerade for Alas Ramus’s sake, but how long they will keep up the act will be revealed in the next episode.

