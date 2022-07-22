The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 2 recap-The Devil and the Hero Inconceivably Become Parents

After an 9-year-long hiatus, The Devil Is a Part-Timer! has finally returned with its second installment. With the announcement of the second season at Kadokawa's Light Novel Expo on March 6, 2021, the series gave new hope to fans. The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Season 2 premiered on July 14, 2022.

Episode 1 introduced a new character named Alas Ramus, a child who claims to be the daughter of the Devil King Satan (Sadao Maou) and the Hero Emi Yusa (Emilia). The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 2 is titled The Devil and the Hero Inconceivably Become Parents. This article will briefly explain Episode 2 of The Devil Is a Part-Timer! by dividing it into three narratives.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 2 Highlights

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 2 - Handling a baby is a tough job

Sara Aeschliman @starstruck_sara I would literally do anything to ensure Alas Ramus remains safe.



Totally not saying that due to where I've read up to in the light novel.



Image source: The Devil is a Part Timer! Season 2 Episode 1 I would literally do anything to ensure Alas Ramus remains safe.Totally not saying that due to where I've read up to in the light novel.Image source: The Devil is a Part Timer! Season 2 Episode 1 https://t.co/suWd1hozM9

Everyone, including Sadao and Emilia, is still having a hard time digesting what really just happened, as there is no way Alas Ramus could be the child of the Demon King and a Hero. Urushihara suspected something was odd, as how could a child who could barely speak comprehend that her father Sadao Maou is Satan.

Sadao assumes it's an earshot, but no one in the room has come up with a plausible explanation because they're all confused about this whole thing. Kamazuki figures out the baby’s name “Alas Ramus” comes from the Ente Islan human language, where Alas means “wing” and Ramus means “branch.”

WAIFU HEAVEN @lokokabooster



Anime: The Devil is a Part-Timer!! 2 Mama EmiAnime: The Devil is a Part-Timer!! 2 Mama Emi ❤️Anime: The Devil is a Part-Timer!! 2 https://t.co/vzWNhEz6Gp

Since Emilia and Sadao have jobs, they can’t be there for the baby all the time. This situation has also put them in a tight spot as they are the interim parents for now. However, as Kamazuki loves being around kids, she took on the responsibility of handling Alas Ramus.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 2 - Ashiya’s nightmare

Lazy Lucifer @jdteume



The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 2 The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 2😳😳😳 https://t.co/hWEAtsvDhW

With all the essential baby products, Chiho knocked on the door of Sadao and found Ashiya in a restless condition. Apparently, with Alas Ramus throwing tantrums, it has been hard for Ashiya to even take a power nap. Chiho's efforts were enough to bring tears to the eyes of Asahi, who also offered the former the highest position in the devil's army when Sadao took over the world.

Chiho and Kamazuki became a little attached to Alas Ramus after she referred to them with the honorifics. Rika learned everything about Emilia’s situation and suggested she better not get too attached to Alas Ramus after she goes back to her real parents. Rika gave Emilia two passes to the Docodemo amusement park, where she could take the baby.

Sadao was terror-struck when Chiho and Kamazuki visited his workplace with the baby. Kisaki also got to know about Sadao’s situation and made him and Chiho understand how society would look down on them if people saw a high school girl and a man with a baby in their arms.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 2 - Sadao confronts Chiho

Ninfer @Ninfer94 I've been thinking, you know there are shows with explicit sexual content that have censored and uncensored versions, right? Then, can we do the same with The Devil is a Part Timer, but instead a version with and without Chiho. It'd definitely be a significant improvement. I've been thinking, you know there are shows with explicit sexual content that have censored and uncensored versions, right? Then, can we do the same with The Devil is a Part Timer, but instead a version with and without Chiho. It'd definitely be a significant improvement. https://t.co/5XPkLGCMpR

Explaining how he can’t rely on Emilia and Kamazuki, Sadao asked Chiho if he could rely on her with everything that’s been going on. Sadao also accepts that it is unfair of him to ask so much favor from Chiho when he doesn't even give a proper answer to her proposal.

Gazing at Sadao with her eyes filled with happy tears, Chiho said she will try her best. With the extra tickets that Sadao got from Kisaki, everyone came to the conclusion that it is better for Alas Ramus if Emilia and Sadao go to the amusement park together as a real family.

WAIFU HEAVEN @lokokabooster



Anime: The Devil is a Part-Timer!! 2 Family TimeAnime: The Devil is a Part-Timer!! 2 Family Time 💖Anime: The Devil is a Part-Timer!! 2 https://t.co/mMPhJAEASH

Emilia explained everything to Emerada about the baby and asked her to look into her details. Ashiya did not go along with the idea of Sadao tagging along with Emilia for the whole day at the amusement park; however, Chiho assured him that everything will be fine.

In the final moments of the episode, a mysterious individual with long blue hair entered a portal along with his four guards, which Urushihara sensed in the human world.

